Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Penn State is officially in the midst of one of its toughest season in decades, falling to 0-4 Saturday with a 30-23 loss to Nebraska. The Nittany Lions went down three scores before pulling quarterback Sean Clifford, only to make a comeback with backup Will Levis.
So, where does Penn State stand at quarterback and what can fans expect this weekend when Iowa comes to Beaver Stadium? Watch James Franklin's complete press conference.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
*******
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook