 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch James Franklin's complete Rutgers press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-05 15:43:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Rutgers press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State has its first winning streak of the season following Saturday's 23-7 win over Rutgers. Albeit far from perfect, the Nittany Lions dominated throughout, outgaining Rutgers 381-202. Following the win, head coach James Franklin met with the media to discuss a variety of subjects. Watch his complete press conference here!

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}