Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Rutgers press conference
Penn State has its first winning streak of the season following Saturday's 23-7 win over Rutgers. Albeit far from perfect, the Nittany Lions dominated throughout, outgaining Rutgers 381-202. Following the win, head coach James Franklin met with the media to discuss a variety of subjects. Watch his complete press conference here!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook