 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: James Franklin's post-Indiana press conference
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 19:55:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: James Franklin's press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Saturday night following his team's 36-35 defeat to Indiana in overtime. Franklin discussed a variety of subjects, and you can watch his complete video conference below.

