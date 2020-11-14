 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch James Franklin's complete Nebraska press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 15:48:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Nebraska press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State is officially in the midst of one of its toughest season in decades, falling to 0-4 Saturday with a 30-23 loss to Nebraska. The Nittany Lions went down three scores before pulling quarterback Sean Clifford, only to make a comeback with backup Will Levis. See what James Franklin had to say following the game.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

*******

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}