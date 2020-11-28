Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Michigan press conference
Penn State got its first win of the season Saturday, taking down Michigan on the road, 27-17. The Nittany Lions took an early lead on the first drive of the game and never looked back, thanks partially to a turnover free game from Sean Clifford and a strong effort from freshmen running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee. Watch James Franklin's complete postgame recap below.
