 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch James Franklin's complete Michigan press conference
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 15:50:35 -0600') }} football

Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Michigan press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State got its first win of the season Saturday, taking down Michigan on the road, 27-17. The Nittany Lions took an early lead on the first drive of the game and never looked back, thanks partially to a turnover free game from Sean Clifford and a strong effort from freshmen running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee. Watch James Franklin's complete postgame recap below.

*******

