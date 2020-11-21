Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Iowa press conference
Penn State made history Saturday, but in all the wrong ways.
In addition to starting 0-5 for the first time in school history, this was also the first time that a preseason top-10 program loss all five of its opening games in the history of the AP Top 25. After taking a 7-3 lead early - their first lead since week one - it all fell apart for the Nittany Lions, allowing 21 unanswered points in the second quarter. Penn State head coach James Franklin recaps the loss here.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
*******
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook