Nitt Clips: James Franklin recaps spring practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media for the final time this spring Friday night, recapping not only tonight's practice inside Beaver Stadium, but spring practice as a whole. Learn the latest on where the team stands here.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook