Nitt Clips: James Franklin & Phil Trautwein
Penn State is into its final week of spring practice, and as is always the case, the media was given access to the coaching staff Wednesday night. Head coach James Franklin met with beat reporters on Zoom for a little over 20 minutes, followed by offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. You can watch both of those interviews below.
James Franklin
Phil Trautwein
