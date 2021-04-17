 Watch Video: James Franklin, Mike Yurcich & Brent Pry recap 2021 sprinng practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-17 15:55:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: James Franklin, Mike Yurcich & Brent Pry

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State head coach James Franklin, as well as coordinators Mike Yurcich and Brent Pry all met with the media following Saturday's open practice inside Beaver Stadium. Learn the latest on where the team stands, Yurcich's opinion on Sean Clifford and much more.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

James Franklin

Mike Yurcich

Brent Pry

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}