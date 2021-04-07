Nitt Clips: James Franklin & John Scott Jr.
Penn State is into its fourth week of spring practice now, and as is always the case, the media was given access to the coaching staff Wednesday night. Head coach James Franklin met with beat reporters on Zoom for about 15 minutes, followed by defensive line coach John Scott Jr. You can watch both of those interviews below.
James Franklin
John Scott Jr.
