 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: James Franklin discusses Journey Brown retirement
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 18:57:53 -0600') }}

Nitt Clips: James Franklin discusses Journey Brown news

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

A tough season took another negative turn Wednesday night when Penn State head coach James Franklin announced that running back Journey Brown, who was being discussed as a potential NFL draft pick in the summer, would have to retire from football.

Watch his complete Wednesday video conference here:

*******

