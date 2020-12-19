Nitt Clips: Illinois Player Interviews
Quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Will Fries, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, linebacker Brandon Smith, cornerback Keaton Ellis and safety Lamont Wade all met with the media on Zoom following the team's final game of the season Saturday, a 56-21 win over Illinois.
You can watch those video conferences below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
QB Sean Clifford
WR Jahan Dotson
OL Will Fries
DT PJ Mustipher
LB Brandon Smith
CB Keaton Ellis
Saf. Lamont Wade
*******
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook