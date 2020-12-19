 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, PJ Mustipher, Brandon Smith & Others Recap Win Over Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 23:41:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Illinois Player Interviews

Quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Will Fries, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, linebacker Brandon Smith, cornerback Keaton Ellis and safety Lamont Wade all met with the media on Zoom following the team's final game of the season Saturday, a 56-21 win over Illinois.

You can watch those video conferences below.

QB Sean Clifford

WR Jahan Dotson

OL Will Fries

DT PJ Mustipher

LB Brandon Smith

CB Keaton Ellis

Saf. Lamont Wade

