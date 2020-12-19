Quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Will Fries, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, linebacker Brandon Smith, cornerback Keaton Ellis and safety Lamont Wade all met with the media on Zoom following the team's final game of the season Saturday, a 56-21 win over Illinois.

You can watch those video conferences below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial