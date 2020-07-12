Nitt Clips: Four-Star LB Jamari Buddin Previews Upcoming Commitment
Is Penn State on the verge of adding another linebacker?
One of Penn State's top remaining prospects is ready to announce his commitment, but before that, Michigan linebacker Jamari Buddin participated in the Under Armour All-America Camp in Columbus, Ohio. Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt caught up with him Saturday to preview his upcoming decision, which will take place on Friday, July 17.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook