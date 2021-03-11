Nitt Clips: Watch Dwight Galt's Thursday Zoom Conference
Penn State strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt has been meeting with the media every year around this time to conclude winter workouts and look ahead to spring practice, but like everything over the past year, this year's meeting had to be done over Zoom. That doesn't mean there was a lack of information, however.
See what Galt had to say about their winter workout schedule, who performed well and what fans can expect from Pro Day in a few weeks.
