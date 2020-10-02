 Penn State Football: Watch Pat Freiermuth, Rasheed Walker, Lamont Wade & others discuss the 2020 season
Nitt Clips: Day 3 of Penn State's virtual media days

The third and final day of Penn State's virtual media days is underway. After meeting with James Franklin and his coordinators on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions provided nearly two dozen players on Thursday, including quarterback Sean Clifford.

Now, on Friday, more Penn State players are being made available, so check back throughout the day. This morning, we were given the opportunity to speak with Pat Freiermuth, Lamont Wade, Rasheed Walker, Antonio Shelton and Brandon Smith, among others.

QB Will Levis

TE Pat Freiermuth

OL Juice Scruggs

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Anthony Whigan

DE Shaka Toney

DT Antonio Shelton

LB Brandon Smith

Saf. Jaquan Brisker

Saf. Lamont Wade

Saf. Jonathan Sutherland

K Jake Pinegar

