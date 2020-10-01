 Penn State Football: Watch Jesse Luketa, Noah Cain, Will Fries and others discuss the 2020 season
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 11:15:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Day 2 of Penn State's virtual media days

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

After meeting with James Franklin and all three coordinators on Wednesday, Thursday was all about the players. This morning, Blue White Illustrated was given the opportunity to speak with key players like Sean Clifford, Noah Cain, Jesse Luketa, Will Fries and many others. Check back throughout the day for the latest video from today's virtual media day!

QB Sean Clifford

RB Journey Brown

RB Noah Cain

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Cam Sullivan-Brown

OL Will Levis

DT PJ Mustipher

DT Fred Hansard

DT Judge Culpepper

LB Jesse Luketa

LB Ellis Brooks

{{ article.author_name }}