Nitt Clips: Dani Dennis-Sutton discusses Penn State & official visits
Penn State's top overall prospect in the Class of 2021, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, was one of the top overall performers at Sunday's Rivals camp in New Jersey, taking home MVP honors for defensive linemen. We'll have video highlights on his performance Monday, but BWI's Ryan Snyder also caught up with him following camp.
See what he had to say about Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and much more.
