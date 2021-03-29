Nitt Clips: Clifford, Dotson & Brisker
Penn State provided three key players, QB Sean Clifford, WR Jahan Dotson and Saf. Jaquan Brisker, for video conferences Monday. As expected, new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was a popular subject with two key offensive players, while Brisker opened up about his decision to stay at Penn State rather than enter the NFL Draft. You can watch all three of those video conferences below.
