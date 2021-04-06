Nitt Clips: Brandon Smith, Rasheed Walker, Jordan Stout & Keaton Ellis
Penn State provided four key players, LB Brandon Smith, OL Rasheed Walker, K Jordan Stout and CB Keaton Ellis, for video conferences Tuesday. Learn the latest on how each player believed the team has performed this spring, as well as individual performances and much more.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook