Penn State quarterback prospect Beau Pribula was one of the top performers during Sunday's Elite Regional Camp in Philadelphia. The Central York prospect finished third among all competitors in SPARQ scores, which test athleticism and not anything passing related. During drills, he was among the top group of competitors throughout the day, regularly competing with likes of Notre Dame commit Steven Angeli and Illinois commit Donovan Leary. Below is a free video for all fans to watch. Subscribers can access premium information below.

