 Penn State Basketball: Jim Ferry, Jamari Wheeler, Myles Dread, Myreon Jones & Others Discuss 2020 Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 10:16:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Nitt Clips: Basketball Media Day Interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for the Penn State men's basketball program following Pat Chambers' resignation back on Oct. 21. Not only has that decision not set well with some players, but now the season is just days away, which is why the university welcomed the media to meet with interim head coach Jim Ferry and multiple players Wednesday afternoon. Guards Myles Dread and Jamari Wheeler both spoke out against the forced resignation of Chambers, while other teammates were also asked about the situation. You can watch all six interviews from virtual media day below.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

Head Coach Jim Ferry

Myles Dread

Jamari Wheeler

Myreon Jones

John Harrar

Seth Lundy

*******

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}