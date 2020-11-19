It's been a tumultuous few weeks for the Penn State men's basketball program following Pat Chambers' resignation back on Oct. 21. Not only has that decision not set well with some players, but now the season is just days away, which is why the university welcomed the media to meet with interim head coach Jim Ferry and multiple players Wednesday afternoon. Guards Myles Dread and Jamari Wheeler both spoke out against the forced resignation of Chambers, while other teammates were also asked about the situation. You can watch all six interviews from virtual media day below.