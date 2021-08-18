Nick Tarburton talks Penn State football's 2021 outlook and personal growth

Injuries have kept Nick Tarburton from being on the field as much as he would have liked to be during his first three seasons at Penn State, but the defensive end from Green Lane, Pa, is so far happy and healthy in 2021 and ready to make a bigger impact. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender was always going to have a role in John Scott Jr.'s rotation this fall, assuming he was able to have one of course, but there is now an opportunity to take on a starting role opposite Arnold Ebiketie with Adisa Isaac out for the foreseeable future, and probably the season, before the first snap of training camp was even taken. "We're also very excited about Nick Tarburton," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said back during the program's media day on Aug. 7. "I'm a big Nick fan. He's had some unfortunate circumstances with some injuries over the years that kept everyone from knowing what we know about him. He's not just a very good defensive end prospect, but he's one of the best leaders in our unit. We're looking for a big season out of Nick."

Penn State defensive lineman Nick Tarburton could be sitting on a big 2021 season. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

Tarburton was ranked as a four-star linebacker recruit coming out of Pennridge High, but it didn't take long to realize his college football years would actually be spent at defensive end. He's played mostly special teams so far and has just two career tackles to date, but head coach James Franklin and other members of the staff have raved about their outlook for him heading into this season in a way similar to how they spoke about Carl Nassib before he had a breakout season of his own. "Ever since the spring and into this camp., I'm fighting for a role on this team, whether that be as a starter or whatever that may be," Tarburton said. "I'm just doing everything I can to lead this team and help others." It's much easier to do when winter conditioning, spring practice reps, and summer workouts are on the table rather than rehab and waiting for a problem area to heal or at least feel well enough to be near full strength, and that's exactly what Tarburton has had this offseason.

"It's amazing," Tarburton said. "Just looking back on my previous years. I haven't been healthy for a camp since my true freshman year, and I'm excited to finally be healthy. It's been a long time coming." "I mean obviously the summer was a big, whether that's conditioning, technique, drill work, basically doing anything I can to just get better" Scott Jr., has plenty to figure out during his second season as an assistant in State College. Isacc's injury obviously threw the predicted plan for a loop, and there are younger players like Smith Vilbert, Zuriah Fisher, and Amin Vanover who might be ready for their own breakout season in addition to Jesse Luketa, who will split time at end and linebacker. Hakeem Beamon could see more time outside than inside, as well. They will all play, of course, and there is still time to figure out the pecking order before the opener at Wisconsin. Other names will enter the mix throughout September, as well. To hear Tarburton talk, he's just thrilled to finally be full-go for a full camp, and that should lead to his best start to a regular season in blue and white.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!