BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Week 3: Which Nittany Lions could be in for a big performance?

Penn State fans didn't have to wait for the weekend to start to see a former Nittany Lion succeed at the next level, as Mike Gesicki caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week against the Jaguars on Thursday night. It could be the start of a big week for Nittany Lions in the NFL, as a handful of other Penn Staters are poised to excel in this weekend's slate of games.

Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson. (Credit: AP Images).

Allen Robinson — Bears vs. Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday

Allen Robinson had a relatively quiet week by his standards last week, with just 3 receptions and 33 yards to show for 9 targets against the Giants in a winning effort. This week, he comes up against the second-worst pass defense in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons, who are fresh off a performance in which they surrendered 455 passing yards to the Cowboys and blew a 20-point lead in the process. Even with the consistently inconsistent Mitch Trubisky throwing him the ball and a contract extension saga ongoing, Robinson is among Penn Staters positioned to have a big day in the pros this weekend.

Kevin Givens — 49ers vs Giants, 1 p.m. Sunday

He hasn't appeared on many highlight reels yet, but second-year defensive tackle Kevin Givens could be on his way to a breakout season in San Francisco. He's been playing more snaps this season, and that will only continue on an injury-riddled 49ers defensive line. In 38 snaps last week, Givens hurried the quarterback twice and made a pair of tackles. This week, he's up against a Giants team that has scored fewer points than any other team in the NFL, which should give him another opportunity to excel.

KJ Hamler — Broncos vs Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Put succinctly, the Broncos' quarterback situation is a mess following the injury of Drew Lock, so KJ Hamler might not be someone who shines in the box score in Monday morning's newspaper. As Penn State fans will know, though, that doesn't make him any less fun. The Broncos don't look to be holding anything back with their second-round draft choice. In making his NFL debut last week, Hamler played 48 snaps and was targeted nine times. He looks to be the primary kick returner in Denver, too, so there's a chance he could produce something exciting this Sunday.

