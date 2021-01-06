The NFL regular season wrapped up last weekend, concluding play for a number of former Nittany Lions, while several more will play in the postseason beginning this Saturday. From breakout stars to steady veterans, there was plenty to recap among Penn Staters playing in the pros this year. Below, BWI summarized the season for each former Nittany Lion playing in the NFL.

Marcus Allen — Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Penn State safety got the first two starts of his professional career down the stretch as the Steelers played out their schedule. Playing primarily as a linebacker, Marcus Allen notched 30 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.

Adrian Amos — Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos is one of several former Nittany Lions still playing this year, as the Packers earned a first-round bye as the NFC's top seed. He started all 16 games for the second season in a row, coming up with a pair of interceptions. He also notched 83 tackles — one short of his career high - and came away with a pair of sacks.

Troy Apke — Washington Football Team

Troy Apke started the first five games of the season for Washington, but saw his playing time diminish as the season wore on, losing his starting job to Deshazor Everett. An injury to Everett saw Apke briefly re-gain his starting place, but he did not play in three of Washington's final five games of the season. For the year, he totaled 35 tackles and two passes defended. Washington will take on Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs this weekend after winning the NFC East.

Saquon Barkley — New York Giants

Saquon Barkley's season was unfortunately cut short after just one full game, as he suffered a torn ACL and a damaged meniscus early on in New York's Week 2 game against the Bears. Barkley declined to put a timetable on his return when speaking with reporters back in December.

Ryan Bates — Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates played in a reserve role for the high-flying Buffalo Bills this season, earning 82 snaps over the course of the season. He saw an uptick in snaps on special teams this year, playing 21 percent of the special teams reps for the Bills.

Cam Brown — New York Giants

Cam Brown's rookie season was spent largely in a backup role. He played in 15 games for New York, with the highlight coming via a forced fumble in a win against Washington in November. He totaled 12 tackles and three quarterback hits for the season.

Jason Cabinda — Detroit Lions

Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda has carved a niche for himself in the NFL as a fullback. The Lions are one of 13 teams in the NFL that still regularly used a fullback this season, with Cabinda earning 91 snaps over the course of the year. He caught two passes for eight yards and ran the ball once for no gain.

Dan Chisena — Minnesota Vikings

Dan Chisena's emergence as something of a special teams specialist for the Vikings may come as a surprise for Penn State fans, as he went largely under the radar during his Penn State career. He played in 14 games, and played 58 percent of the Vikings' special teams snaps during his rookie campaign.

Jack Crawford — Tennessee Titans

Another playoff bound Nittany Lion, Jack Crawford's first season in Tennessee saw him start nine games at the defensive tackle position. He got to the quarterback twice, made 28 tackles and forced a fumble as the Titans won the AFC South.

Sam Ficken — Free Agent

Sam Ficken spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, where he appeared in nine games. He attempted 15 field goals and made 13 of them, while converting on 12 of 15 PATs. He was released by the Jets at the end of the season.

Mike Gesicki — Miami Dolphins

On a much-improved Dolphins team, Mike Gesicki managed to improve upon his breakout season from a year ago. He totaled 53 receptions — two more than last season even though he was targeted less — and finished with 703 yards. He also one-upped his touchdown total from a year ago, finishing with six.

Kevin Givens — San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Givens earned his first career start this season as the 49ers dealt with injuries along their defensive front. He played in 13 games for the defending NFC champs, and came away with 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Chris Godwin — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Tom Brady under center, Chris Godwin produced his third straight excellent season. He saw 37 fewer targets than he did a season before, but still managed to accumulate 840 yards on 65 receptions, finding the end zone seven times. He helped lead the Buccaneers to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, and he'll take on his former teammate Troy Apke in the first round of the playoffs this weekend.

Robbie Gould — San Francisco 49ers

Playing his 16th season in the pros, Robbie Gould bounced back from the worst season of his career last year, making 19 of the 23 kicks he attempted, while also making 36 of 38 extra points.

Yetur Gross-Matos — Carolina Panthers

Drafted in the second round by Carolina, Yetur Gross-Matos started seven games for the Panthers as a rookie, appearing in 12 overall. Renowned for his pass-rushing ability in college, he got to the quarterback 2.5 times this season, while also forcing a fumble and coming away with 24 total tackles.

His FIRST GAME in a #Saints uniform 👏@haleyboy10 picks it off in the end zone!! #SAINTS | 📺: Fox pic.twitter.com/UTKw3Fg7TI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 3, 2021

Grant Haley — New Orleans Saints

Released by the Giants before the start of the season in a surprise to some, cornerback Grant Haley latched on with the Saints, and played just one game, coming on in the final week of the season to earn an his first career interception.

DaeSean Hamilton — Denver Broncos

One of two former Penn State wideouts playing in Denver, DaeSean Hamilton once again proved to be a nice option off the bench for the Broncos. He played in all 16 games, coming away with 22 catches for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

KJ Hamler — Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler didn't fail to make an impact in his rookie season with the Broncos, despite a struggling offense. He finished the season with 381 yards and three touchdowns while starting only four games. He was also featured in the Broncos' run game, carrying the ball nine times for 40 yards.

Jesse James — Detroit Lions

Playing alongside talented young tight end TJ Hockenson in Detroit, Jesse James started seven games and appeared in all 16 for the Lions. He earned 14 receptions — the lowest total since his rookie season — for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Austin Johnson — New York Giants

Moving on from Tennessee, where he spent the first four seasons of his career, Austin Johnson slotted in as a reserve defensive tackle in New York. He played in all 16 games, compiling 18 tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

DaQuan Jones — Tennessee Titans

DaQuan Jones finished off a third consecutive season in which he started all 16 games for the AFC South champion Titans. His 49 tackles this season are a new career high. He also earned a pair of sacks, four tackles for loss, and forced a fumble.

Sean Lee — Dallas Cowboys

Long plagued by injury issues, this season was no exception for the veteran Cowboys linebacker. He dealt with a hernia this season, and did not play in seven of Dallas' 16 games this year. When he was on the field, Lee managed to contributed 20 tackles in his 11th season in the NFL.

Connor McGovern — Dallas Cowboys

Connor McGovern saw perhaps more action than many would have expected this season with the Cowboys, playing in 14 games and starting eight. In total, he played over 50 percent of offensive snaps for Dallas, and was the Cowboys' third-best offensive lineman who played at least 200 snaps, according to PFF.

Trace McSorley — Baltimore Ravens

Besides becoming something of an internet meme because of a viral song made about him while he was still in college, Trace McSorley had some moments to remember. He saw action twice late in the season for the Ravens, even throwing a touchdown pass in week 12 against the Steelers late in the game.

Carl Nassib — Las Vegas Raiders

After back-to-back six-sack seasons for the Buccaneers, Carl Nassib didn't begin to feature regularly for his new team until around Week 11, when he started his first of five consecutive games. In total, Nassib managed 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles, hitting the quarterback nine times. He also came away with his first interception, and managed a nice 23 yard return as well.

Amani Oruwariye — Detroit Lions

A role player for Detroit last season, Amani Oruwariye became a first-team regular for the Lions in 2020, starting 15 of their 16 games. He finished the season with an interception and seven pass break-ups. He did, however, allow the second-most passing yards when targeted among NFC North cornerbacks, with 733.

John Reid — Houston Texans

Talked up by since-fired Texans head coach Bill O'Brien during preseason camp, John Reid's rookie season saw him appear in 13 games and start one. Reid played 145 snaps in total for the Texans this season, and also contributed a bit on special teams, where he played 96 snaps.

Allen Robinson — Chicago Bears

Despite subpar quarterback play from Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, Allen Robinson managed to surpass the 1,200-yard mark for the second time in his career, with 1,250 yards receiving in total, good for ninth in the league. He also hauled in six touchdown passes, helping to lead the Bears to the playoffs.

Miles Sanders — Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders' sophomore season was a difficult one from a team perspective, as the Eagles often struggled to score. He surpassed his rushing total from a year ago, with 867 years. However, he wasn't nearly as impactful in the passing game, following up on a 509-yard season a year ago with only 197 yards through the air this season.

Nick Scott — Los Angeles Rams

After playing almost exclusively on special teams a season ago, Nick Scott carved out a small role for himself on the Rams' defense this season, playing about 20 percent of their total snaps while retaining a strong presence on special teams. He totaled 17 tackles overall.

AQ Shipley — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AQ Shipley has been sidelined since Week 11 with a neck injury. Before that, the center appeared in five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also making a pair of starts.

Donovan Smith — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A stalwart on the Tampa Bay offensive line since he was drafted in 2015, nothing changed for Donovan Smith this season as he started 15 games. Among NFC South tackles who played at least 600 snaps, though, Smith ranked was ranked second-to-last by Pro Football Focus.

Ross Travis — New York Jets

Ross Travis, a former Penn State basketball player, made the third stop of his young NFL career this season with the Jets, where he appeared in just one game and played only three snaps.

Stefen Wisniewski — Kansas City Chiefs

Two-time Super Bowl champion Stefen Wisniewski will get a chance at a third this postseason, with the Chiefs earning a first round bye in the AFC. He has played only sparingly for the defending champs this season, appearing in five games and starting three.

Practice Squad Members

Robert Windsor — Indianapolis Colts Nick Bowers — Las Vegas Raiders Anthony Zettel — New Orleans Saints



