NFL Roundup: Mike Gesicki posts huge day, an NFL debut, plus more

It was another solid showing by Penn State Nittany Lions football alumni in the NFL.
The rookie class made another strong impact, Mike Gesicki turned in one of the best performances of his career, and Amani Oruwariye brought in another interception.
Let's start by ranking the top five performances of the weekend.
1. Mike Gesicki (Played at Penn State from 2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins
London was kind to Gesicki, who filled the stat sheet very nicely for one of the most productive performances of his career thus far.
Gesicki was targeted nine times against Jacksonville, hauling in eight of those passes for 115 yards — his second 100-yard game of his career. He led the Dolphins with 3.93 yards of average receiver separation, according to Next Gen Stats, well over the league average of 2.88 yards.
His 342 receiving yards up to this point in the season are fifth among NFL tight ends.
The uptick in takeaways from Penn State defensive backs seems to apply to those in the pros, too.
Oruwariye came away with his third interception of the season against the Bengals, providing a bright spot for Detroit in an otherwise lopsided defeat. He also added a pair of tackles while keeping up his ironman streak. He's still yet to miss a defensive snap for the Lions this season.
5. Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Sanders has been limited by what appears to be a very run-averse Philadelphia offense six games in. In Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay, the Philly crowd even let loose with a few Bronx cheers when the Eagles ran the ball.
Making the most of the chances he did get, Sanders was efficient in the game, carrying nine times for 56 yards — his second highest rushing total of the season.
Let's take a look at some of the other performances by Nittany Lions across the NFL this week.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints
Gillikin's Saints were on a bye this week.
Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens
Oweh didn't register a tackle for the Ravens in their blowout win over the Chargers. However, Next Gen Stats rated him as the Ravens' best pass rusher based on his average separation from Justin Herbert at the time of the pass.
Barkley did not play against the Rams after he suffered an ankle injury last week.
Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin turned in a down performance by his lofty standards against the Eagles this week, but did what he could given his opportunities, catching all five of his targets for 43 yards in a Tampa Bay win.
Nassib played 27 snaps and registered one tackle in Las Vegas's win over Denver.
Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints
Johnson's Saints had their bye week this week.
Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers
Gould has been sidelined six Week Three with an injury.
Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints
Hogan's Saints had their bye week this week.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears
Robinson was targeted seven times for four receptions and 53 yards in a loss to Green Bay — his second largest yardage total in what has been a down season for the star wideout. Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed him wide open for a deep shot early in the game.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers
In his second week back from injury, Gross-Matos played sparingly on defense, accumulating 21 snaps.
Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys
McGovern's adventure as a fullback continued in a thrilling overtime win for Dallas against the Patriots in Week Six. The Cowboys had previously only run the ball out of the package that included McGovern, but they went to the air this week for an 11-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb on a drive that culminated in a touchdown.
Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions
Cabinda played only two offensive snaps against the Bengals, the lowest total of the season. He has one reception for four yards on the year.
Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears
After not seeing the field last week, James played 11 offensive snaps for the Bears in their loss to the Packers. He has still yet to be targeted in the passing game this season.
DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers
Jones did not register a tackle for the Panthers in their overtime loss to the Vikings, but he did make an impact as a pass rusher. His average separation from QB Kirk Cousins at the time of the throw was 4.3 yards according to Next Gen Stats — much better than league average.
Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams
Scott played 33 snaps on defense for the Rams on Sunday, the third-highest total of his career. The safety finished the game with a pair of tackles to his name.
Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants
Brown returned in Week Six after missing four games with an injury, playing 20 snaps on special teams. He did not see the field on defense in New York's blowout loss to the Rams.
Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills
Bates played one snap on offense and five snaps on special teams in Buffalo's Monday Night Football defeat to Tennessee.
Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Allen continues to contribute on special teams for the Steelers, playing 25 snaps there in a Sunday Night Football win over Seattle. He has yet to appear on defense this season.
Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Givens was placed on the injured reserve following San Francisco's second game of the season and has remained there since. He is expected to make his return soon.
Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Smith played all 75 snaps for the Bucs against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.