NFL Roundup: Mike Gesicki posts huge day, an NFL debut, plus more

It was another solid showing by Penn State Nittany Lions football alumni in the NFL. The rookie class made another strong impact, Mike Gesicki turned in one of the best performances of his career, and Amani Oruwariye brought in another interception. Let's start by ranking the top five performances of the weekend.

Miami Dolphins and Penn State Nittany Lions football TE Mike Gesicki posted solid numbers this Sunday. (AP Images)

1. Mike Gesicki (Played at Penn State from 2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

London was kind to Gesicki, who filled the stat sheet very nicely for one of the most productive performances of his career thus far. Gesicki was targeted nine times against Jacksonville, hauling in eight of those passes for 115 yards — his second 100-yard game of his career. He led the Dolphins with 3.93 yards of average receiver separation, according to Next Gen Stats, well over the league average of 2.88 yards. His 342 receiving yards up to this point in the season are fifth among NFL tight ends.





Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSB0aHJvdyBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVHVhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUdWE8L2E+IHRv IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWlrZWdlc2lja2k/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1pa2VnZXNpY2tpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTFVLP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBORkxVSzwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01p YW1pRG9scGhpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pYW1pRG9scGhp bnM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0ZpbnNVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zp bnNVcDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTUlBdnNKQVg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNSUF2c0pBWDwvYT4gb24gQ0JTPGJyPvCfk7E6IE5G TCBhcHAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZpQnlUcTEyOXEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92aUJ5VHExMjlxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5G TCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDk3Njc3MDY5MzMyNjg0ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. Amani Oruwariye (2014-18), CB, Detroit Lions

The uptick in takeaways from Penn State defensive backs seems to apply to those in the pros, too. Oruwariye came away with his third interception of the season against the Bengals, providing a bright spot for Detroit in an otherwise lopsided defeat. He also added a pair of tackles while keeping up his ironman streak. He's still yet to miss a defensive snap for the Lions this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2UgQnVycm93IHRocm93cyBhIHBpY2sgdG8gQW1hbmkgT3J1d2Fy aXllIDxicj48YnI+V2Fsa2VyIHdhcyBmbGFnZ2VkIGZvciB0YXVudGluZyBh ZnRlciBJTlQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMndCUm9kbFdHdCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJ3QlJvZGxXR3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRG92IEts ZWltYW4gKEBORkxfRG92S2xlaW1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxfRG92S2xlaW1hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTc5MDQxMzEwMDAx MTUyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth turned in his best performance of the season in an overtime win for the Steelers over the Seahawks. The rookie caught all seven of his targets for 58 yards, and also contributed as a blocker while earning his largest snap share of the season so far at 60 percent.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIHRoaXMgcGxheSBkZXNpZ24gaGVyZSwgYnV0IHRoaXMgZG9l c24mIzM5O3QgZ28gZm9yIGhhbGYgYXMgbXVjaCB3aXRob3V0IFBhdCBGcmVp ZXJtdXRoIGNsZWFyaW5nIEphbWFsIEFkYW1zIG91dCBvZiB0aGUgcGxheS4g QmVhdXRpZnVsbHkgZXhlY3V0ZWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdGVlbGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N0ZWVsZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSDFUVW9tQ2xuNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0gxVFVvbUNsbjY8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVG9tbXkgSmFnZ2kgKEBUb21teUphZ2dpKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbW15SmFnZ2kvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTAx MTI2NjgwOTkxMzc1Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx OCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXQgRnJlaWVybXV0aCBoYXMgbGlrZSB0b3AtNSBURSBwb3RlbnRp YWzigKYgSGUgbmVlZHMgdGhlIGJhbGw8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoYWVsIEJl Y2sgKEBNaWNoYWVsQmVjazU2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01pY2hhZWxCZWNrNTYvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDk5MDYwNDYxMzEwNDg0NTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

4. Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers

Amos keyed a very solid performance from the Packers defense in a win over the Bears on the road. Amos just barely missed an interception in the back of the end zone against Justin Fields, and made three solo tackles for Green Bay while playing every defensive snap for the fifth week in a row. It was a bit of revenge against his old team for Amos, who threw just a little bit of shade Chicago's way with a postgame gif.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzcybUNUZXpvVk4iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83Mm1DVGV6b1ZOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkcmlhbiBB bW9zIChAX1NtYXNoQW1vczMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL19TbWFzaEFtb3MzMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTg1MTE3MTg0MjE2Njc5Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

5. Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders has been limited by what appears to be a very run-averse Philadelphia offense six games in. In Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay, the Philly crowd even let loose with a few Bronx cheers when the Eagles ran the ball. Making the most of the chances he did get, Sanders was efficient in the game, carrying nine times for 56 yards — his second highest rushing total of the season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GRUVEIE1JTEVTIFNBTkRFUlMg8J+XoyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vaGFqYzE4bXZEdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhamMxOG12RHY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIEZhbnRhc3kgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQRkZfRmFu dGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfRmFudGFz eS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0ODg0NzczODUzNjIxODYyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Let's take a look at some of the other performances by Nittany Lions across the NFL this week.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints

Gillikin's Saints were on a bye this week.

Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens

Oweh didn't register a tackle for the Ravens in their blowout win over the Chargers. However, Next Gen Stats rated him as the Ravens' best pass rusher based on his average separation from Justin Herbert at the time of the pass.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmF2 ZW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmF2ZW5z PC9hPiByb29raWUgT2RhZmUgT3dlaCBoYXMgMjAgcHJlc3N1cmVzIHRocm91 Z2ggNiBnYW1lcyAodDIwdGggaW4gdGhlIE5GTCk8YnI+PGJyPjQwIHByZXNz dXJlcyBmcm9tIGEgcm9va2llIGlzIGNvbnNpZGVyZWQgYSB2ZXJ5IGdvb2Qg c2Vhc29uIChDaGFzZSBZb3VuZyBoYWQgNDAgaW4gMTUgZ2FtZXMgaW4gMjAy MCkuPGJyPjxicj5Pd2VoIGlzIHdlbGwgb24gcGFjZSB0byBoaXQgdGhhdCAm cXVvdDt2ZXJ5IGdvb2QmcXVvdDsgbWFyay4gPGJyPjxicj5EUk9ZIGJlaGF2 aW91ci48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmF2 ZW5zRmxvY2s/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNS YXZlbnNGbG9jazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIEphY2tzb24gKEBDb2xl SmFja3NvbkZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGVK YWNrc29uRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTAwODQ1OTIzMjU3MzAzMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants

Johnson contributed another productive day for the Giants in their heavy defeat to the Rams, finishing with six tackles for the game to tie a season high.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIGpvYiBmcm9tIEF1c3RpbiBKb2huc29uIHRvIHB1dCBCaWcg Q2F0IGluIGdvb2QgcG9zaXRpb24gb2ZmIG9mIHRoZSBzdHVudCwgV2lsbGlh bXMgZmluaXNoZXMgbmljZWx5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV09h REtNTFZlYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dPYURLTUxWZWE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgY29sZSAoQHRha2VzdGhlc25hcCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YWtlc3RoZXNuYXAvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDk3OTI3MDkxMjkx MTc2OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys

Parsons played every snap for the Cowboys in their win over the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, finishing with five tackles for the game. He was critical of his showing afterward, telling reporters he was "upset with himself" and that he wanted to make more impactful plays throughout the game. He also seems to be adopted a certain mantra that Penn State fans might be familiar with.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZHZlcnNpdHkhISBCdXQgd2XigJlsbCB0YWtlIGl0IDEtMCEhIExl dOKAmXMga2VlcCByb2xsaW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9jb3dib3lzbmF0aW9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY293Ym95c25hdGlvbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aWNhaCBQYXJzb25zIChATWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTkw NjQ1NDQ0MjUyMDU3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE4 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants

Barkley did not play against the Rams after he suffered an ankle injury last week.

Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin turned in a down performance by his lofty standards against the Eagles this week, but did what he could given his opportunities, catching all five of his targets for 43 yards in a Tampa Bay win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIGhvdyBhbWF6aW5nbHkgYmFsYW5jZWQgdGhlIEJ1 Y3MmIzM5OyBwYXNzaW5nIGdhbWUgaXMgLS0gYWZ0ZXIgdG9uaWdodCYjMzk7 cyB3aW4sIE1pa2UgRXZhbnMgaGFzIDQyMCB5YXJkcyByZWNlaXZpbmcgeWFy ZHMsIEFudG9uaW8gQnJvd24gaGFzIDQxOCBhbmQgQ2hyaXMgR29kd2luIGhh cyA0MDkuIEFsbCBvbiBwYWNlIGZvciBtb3JlIHRoYW4gMSwxMDAgcmVjZWl2 aW5nIHlhcmRzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyZWcgQXVtYW4gKEBncmVnYXVtYW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JlZ2F1bWFuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQ4ODY5NjgxMzgxNjYyNzI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Nassib played 27 snaps and registered one tackle in Las Vegas's win over Denver.

Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson's Saints had their bye week this week.

Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers

Gould has been sidelined six Week Three with an injury.



Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints

Hogan's Saints had their bye week this week.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears

Robinson was targeted seven times for four receptions and 53 yards in a loss to Green Bay — his second largest yardage total in what has been a down season for the star wideout. Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed him wide open for a deep shot early in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxlbiBSb2JpbnNvbiB0YWtpbmcgdGhlIGZpcnN0IGZsaWdodCB0 byBLQyBvciBCYWx0aW1vcmUgYWZ0ZXIgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JsdWQ3eHdBeloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbHVk N3h3QXpaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7INmLIChAVHJleUlhbmNlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZXlJYW5jZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTgw MzM2OTc3MDQ3OTYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers

In his second week back from injury, Gross-Matos played sparingly on defense, accumulating 21 snaps.

Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys

McGovern's adventure as a fullback continued in a thrilling overtime win for Dallas against the Patriots in Week Six. The Cowboys had previously only run the ball out of the package that included McGovern, but they went to the air this week for an 11-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb on a drive that culminated in a touchdown.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions

Cabinda played only two offensive snaps against the Bengals, the lowest total of the season. He has one reception for four yards on the year.

Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears

After not seeing the field last week, James played 11 offensive snaps for the Bears in their loss to the Packers. He has still yet to be targeted in the passing game this season.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers

Jones did not register a tackle for the Panthers in their overtime loss to the Vikings, but he did make an impact as a pass rusher. His average separation from QB Kirk Cousins at the time of the throw was 4.3 yards according to Next Gen Stats — much better than league average.



Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott played 33 snaps on defense for the Rams on Sunday, the third-highest total of his career. The safety finished the game with a pair of tackles to his name.

Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants

Brown returned in Week Six after missing four games with an injury, playing 20 snaps on special teams. He did not see the field on defense in New York's blowout loss to the Rams.

Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills

Bates played one snap on offense and five snaps on special teams in Buffalo's Monday Night Football defeat to Tennessee.

Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Allen continues to contribute on special teams for the Steelers, playing 25 snaps there in a Sunday Night Football win over Seattle. He has yet to appear on defense this season.

Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Givens was placed on the injured reserve following San Francisco's second game of the season and has remained there since. He is expected to make his return soon.

Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith played all 75 snaps for the Bucs against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb25vdmFuIFNtaXRoIGRlYWxpbmcgd2l0aCB0aGUgc3BpbiBtb3Zl IHdlbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1h1YVJzSTFIbVkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YdWFSc0kxSG1ZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN5ZWRTY2hl bWVzIChAc3llZHNjaGVtZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vc3llZHNjaGVtZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDkwMzY4MjgwNjYxNjQ3Mzg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dan Chisena (2015-19), WR, Minnesota Vikings

Chisena made his season debut for the Vikings, playing one snap at WR and seeing action on 66 percent of Minnesota's special teams snaps.

Troy Apke (2014-17), S, Washington Football Team

Apke's role remains limited to special teams for the Washington Football Team after playing 21 snaps there against the Chiefs. He has yet to play on defense this season.

Nick Bowers (2015-19), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

After making his NFL debut in Week Five, Bowers saw the field again for the Raiders, playing five snaps on offense and 17 on special teams.

Will Fries (2016-20), OL, Indianapolis Colts

The seventh rounder is still waiting to make his season debut for the Colts.

Ross Travis (2012-15), TE, Cardinals

The former Penn State basketball player got into his second game of the season last week against Cleveland, seeing four snaps. He also played a pair of snaps on special teams.

John Reid (2015-19), CB, Seattle Seahawks

Reid remains listed on the Seahawks active roster but has not appeared in a game since Week Three. He has played one defensive snap and eight special teams snaps on the season.

Shaka Toney (2016-20), DE, Washington Football Team