 Penn State Nittany Lions football NFL roundup: Mike Gesicki, Chris Godwin among standouts
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-26 10:14:20 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Roundup: Chris Godwin, Mike Gesicki shine, Nick Scott gets big moment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
It was a big-time week for the Penn State Football alumni who play their NFL ball in Florida.

Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins both posted explosive numbers in the passing game this week. Elsewhere, Blake Gillikin continues to shine, and Nick Scott produced another big moment.

Let's recap the week of NFL action in full.

Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Chris Godwin posted a 100-yard day on Sunday.
Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Chris Godwin posted a 100-yard day on Sunday. (AP Images)

1.) Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Godwin showed out in Tampa Bay's dismantling of the Bears this Sunday with his most prolific performance of the season.

Godwin caught eight of his 11 targets from Tom Brady for 111 yards — a season high — and his third receiving touchdown of the year.

He's up to 520 receiving yards seven games into the season.

2.) Mike Gesicki (Played at Penn State from 2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki has evolved into one of the primary options in the passing game for the Miami Dolphins, and his numbers continue to grow more and more impressive.

Gesicki caught seven of the eight passes sent his way in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday, including a difficult catch in tight coverage for a touchdown.

Over the course of his last five games, Gesicki is averaging over 77 yards per game as he cements his place as one of the NFL's prolific pass-catching tight ends.



 3.) Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints 

Blake Gillikin was a difference maker for the Saints again in an ugly win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Gillikin punted six times for 285 yards in the Seattle rain, including one that downed the Seahawks at their own 1-yard line.

4.) Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott is developing a knack for game-sealing interceptions. Two weeks after closing out a win over the Seahawks with a pick, Scott did it again against the Lions — giving the special teams ace the first two picks of his career.

He also contributed three tackles to the victory effort for the Rams.


5.) Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers

Amos and the Packers took a page out of the Penn State defense's book on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, which made four trips into the red zone and came away without points each and every time.

Amos contributed the kind of steady performance he's known for in Green Bay's win, coming up with six solo tackles.

Amani Oruwariye (2014-18), CB, Detroit Lions

The ironman streak continues for former Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye, who played all 65 defensive snaps for the Lions in their loss to the Rams on Saturday.

He has yet to miss a snap on defense this season.

Oruwariye finished the game with three total tackles as the winless Lions put a scare into the Rams, but ultimately came up short.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers 

Freiermuth and the Steelers had a bye this week,

Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury early in the Eagles' game against the Raiders this week that will likely keep him out of action for at least one game.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called him "week-to-week" on Monday.

Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens 

Oweh contributed one solo tackle on Sunday in an ugly Ravens loss to the Bengals in which Baltimore surrendered 41 points.

Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants

Another week, another solid contribution from Austin Johnson, who made three tackles — including a tackle for loss — in New York's 25-3 win over Carolina.

Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys 

Parsons and the Cowboys had a bye this week.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants 

Barkley did not play this week due to an ankle injury. Giants coach Joe Judge said he expects to get a look at how Barkley is moving on Wednesday as he targets a return for Monday Night Football this week.

Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Nassib played 18 snaps and came away with one tackle in a win over the Eagles.

Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson caught his only target for eight yards in New Orleans' win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He also made a tackle on special teams.

Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers

Gould has been sidelined six Week Three with an injury.


Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints 

Hogan announced his retirement earlier this week. He finishes his 10-year career with 220 receptions for 2,836 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears

Robinson's production ceiling remains capped by an abysmal Chicago offense that never got off the ground this week. He caught two passes for 16 yards against Tampa Bay.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers 

Gross-Matos played 40 percent of Carolina's snaps and came away with three tackles in a loss to the Giants.

Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys

McGovern's Cowboys were on a bye this week.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions

Cabinda didn't play this week while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears 

James caught his first three passes as a member of the Bears against Tampa Bay this week, accumulating 20 yards through the air on 26 snaps.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers 

Jones finished with two tackles for the Panthers on a forgettable day against the Giants. He also registered a QB hit.


Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants

Brown played his first two defensive snaps of the season this week. Between defense and special teams, he finished the win over Carolina with three tackles.

Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills

Bates and the Bills were on a bye this week.

Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Allen and the Steelers were on a bye this week.

Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers 

Givens remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since San Francisco's second game of the season.

Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith played 70 snaps for the Bucs in their comfortable win over the Eagles. According to Pro Football Focus, he is one of two payers in he NFL with at least 317 pass blocking snaps who has given up one sack or fewer.

He also made an impact in the Tampa Bay community this week.

Dan Chisena (2015-19), WR, Minnesota Vikings 

Chisena's Vikings were on a bye this week.

Troy Apke (2014-17), S, Washington Football Team 

Apke played 16 snaps on special teams in this week's loss to Green Bay. He has still yet to play on defense this season.

Nick Bowers (2015-19), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Will Fries (2016-20), OL, Indianapolis Colts 

The seventh rounder is still waiting to make his season debut for the Colts.

Ross Travis (2012-15), TE, Cardinals 

The former Penn State basketball player played seven combined snaps between offense and special teams in Arizona's comfortable win over Houston.

John Reid (2015-19), CB, Seattle Seahawks 

Reid remains listed on the Seahawks active roster but has not appeared in a game since Week Three. He has played one defensive snap and eight special teams snaps on the season.

Shaka Toney (2016-20), DE, Washington Football Team 

Toney did not play this week after making his NFL debut last week.

