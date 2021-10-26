NFL Roundup: Chris Godwin, Mike Gesicki shine, Nick Scott gets big moment

It was a big-time week for the Penn State Football alumni who play their NFL ball in Florida. Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins both posted explosive numbers in the passing game this week. Elsewhere, Blake Gillikin continues to shine, and Nick Scott produced another big moment. Let's recap the week of NFL action in full.

Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Chris Godwin posted a 100-yard day on Sunday. (AP Images)

1.) Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin showed out in Tampa Bay's dismantling of the Bears this Sunday with his most prolific performance of the season. Godwin caught eight of his 11 targets from Tom Brady for 111 yards — a season high — and his third receiving touchdown of the year. He's up to 520 receiving yards seven games into the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaHJpcyBHb2R3aW4gbWFrZXMgaXQgbG9vayBlYXN5IPCfpbE8YnI+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RY2FKODZQeHU1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUWNhSjg2UHh1NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbndhcmQgU3RhdGUg KEBPbndhcmRTdGF0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P bndhcmRTdGF0ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjM3OTYwNzU4ODU0MDQyNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2.) Mike Gesicki (Played at Penn State from 2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki has evolved into one of the primary options in the passing game for the Miami Dolphins, and his numbers continue to grow more and more impressive. Gesicki caught seven of the eight passes sent his way in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday, including a difficult catch in tight coverage for a touchdown. Over the course of his last five games, Gesicki is averaging over 77 yards per game as he cements his place as one of the NFL's prolific pass-catching tight ends.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9taWtlZ2VzaWNr aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWlrZWdlc2lja2k8L2E+IGdldHMg aW4gdGhlIGVuZCB6b25lIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9OYXRpb25hbFRpZ2h0RW5kc0RheT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05hdGlvbmFsVGlnaHRFbmRzRGF5PC9h PiEg8J+ZjDxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBXYXRjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVRMdnNNSUE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBVEx2c01JQTwvYT4gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxvbkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATkZMb25Gb3g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WaE4yMGtQ dlUyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmhOMjBrUHZVMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNaWFtaSBEb2xwaGlucyAoQE1pYW1pRG9scGhpbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlhbWlEb2xwaGlucy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjM1 MDAyMzQ5MzE5NzgyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3.) Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints

Blake Gillikin was a difference maker for the Saints again in an ugly win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Gillikin punted six times for 285 yards in the Seattle rain, including one that downed the Seahawks at their own 1-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2Fp bnRzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2FpbnRz PC9hPiBQIEJsYWtlIEdpbGxpa2luIG5vdyBoYXMgNyBwdW50cyBpbnNpZGUg dGhlIDEwLXlhcmQgbGluZSwgdGhlIG1vc3QgaW4gdGhlIE5GTC48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTk92c1NFQT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05PdnNTRUE8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JY1J3bWZTN1NNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SWNSd21mUzdTTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQcm8gRm9vdGJhbGwgTmV0d29y ayAoQFBGTjM2NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRk4z NjUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTI3OTY4NzI5MzkxNTk1NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

4.) Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott is developing a knack for game-sealing interceptions. Two weeks after closing out a win over the Seahawks with a pick, Scott did it again against the Lions — giving the special teams ace the first two picks of his career. He also contributed three tackles to the victory effort for the Rams.



5.) Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers

Amos and the Packers took a page out of the Penn State defense's book on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, which made four trips into the red zone and came away without points each and every time. Amos contributed the kind of steady performance he's known for in Green Bay's win, coming up with six solo tackles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgNSBQYWNrZXJzIERlZiBHcmFkZXMgcGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQ RkY8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+UmFzdWwgRG91Z2xhcyAtIDg4LjM8YnI+RGUmIzM5 O1ZvbmRyZSBDYW1wYmVsbCAtIDg4LjI8YnI+UmFzaGFuIEdhcnkgLSA4Mi4w PGJyPkFkcmlhbiBBbW9zIC0gODAuNzxicj5FcmljIFN0b2tlcyAtIDc1Ljk8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFja2Vycz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BhY2tlcnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1BhY2tH bz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUGFja0dv PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmUgU3RlZ2VyIChAU3RlZ05DaGVlc2UpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RlZ05DaGVlc2Uvc3RhdHVz LzE0NTI2MDgxMzE0MjM0Nzc3NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZHJpYW4gQW1vcyBpcyBqdXN0IGdldHRpbmcgc3RhcnRlZDxicj48 YnI+4oCiIDQ3IHRhY2tsZXMgKDJuZCBvbiB0ZWFtKTxicj7igKIgMzkgc29s byB0YWNrbGVzICgybmQgb24gdGVhbSk8YnI+4oCiIDMgcGFzc2VzIGRlZmVu ZGVkICgybmQgb24gdGVhbSk8YnI+4oCiIDEgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uICgybmQg b24gdGVhbSk8YnI+4oCiIDYgV2lucyAoMm5kIGluIHRoZSBORkwpPGJyPjxi cj5UaGUgUGFja2Vyc+KAmSBzYWZldHkgaXMgY29udHJpYnV0aW5nIGluIGV2 ZXJ5IGFzcGVjdCBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29QYWNrR28/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1BhY2tHbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3ZxNzZpOGdzS24iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92cTc2aThnc0tuPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElLRSBQYWNrZXJzIFBvZGNhc3QgKEBJS0VfUGFja2Vy cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JS0VfUGFja2Vycy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ1Mjc4NTYxMTQzODQyODE2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Amani Oruwariye (2014-18), CB, Detroit Lions

The ironman streak continues for former Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye, who played all 65 defensive snaps for the Lions in their loss to the Rams on Saturday. He has yet to miss a snap on defense this season. Oruwariye finished the game with three total tackles as the winless Lions put a scare into the Rams, but ultimately came up short.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth and the Steelers had a bye this week,

Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury early in the Eagles' game against the Raiders this week that will likely keep him out of action for at least one game. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called him "week-to-week" on Monday.

Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens

Oweh contributed one solo tackle on Sunday in an ugly Ravens loss to the Bengals in which Baltimore surrendered 41 points.

Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants

Another week, another solid contribution from Austin Johnson, who made three tackles — including a tackle for loss — in New York's 25-3 win over Carolina.

Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys

Parsons and the Cowboys had a bye this week.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants

Barkley did not play this week due to an ankle injury. Giants coach Joe Judge said he expects to get a look at how Barkley is moving on Wednesday as he targets a return for Monday Night Football this week.

Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Nassib played 18 snaps and came away with one tackle in a win over the Eagles.

Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson caught his only target for eight yards in New Orleans' win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He also made a tackle on special teams.

Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers

Gould has been sidelined six Week Three with an injury.



Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints

Hogan announced his retirement earlier this week. He finishes his 10-year career with 220 receptions for 2,836 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears

Robinson's production ceiling remains capped by an abysmal Chicago offense that never got off the ground this week. He caught two passes for 16 yards against Tampa Bay.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxlbiBSb2JpbnNvbiByaWdodCBub3c6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9handqa294bHRFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWp3amtveGx0 RTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEcmFmdEtpbmdzIChARHJhZnRLaW5ncykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmFmdEtpbmdzL3N0YXR1cy8x NDUyNDAxODc2NTcwNDExMDEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers

Gross-Matos played 40 percent of Carolina's snaps and came away with three tackles in a loss to the Giants.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0LWdyYWRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFudGhlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYW50aGVyczwvYT4gaW4gV2VlayA3IChtaW4uIDI1IHNu YXBzKTxicj48YnI+MeKDoyBELkouIE1vb3JlIChXUiktIDc0LjA8YnI+MuKD oyBTZWFuIENoYW5kbGVyIChTKS0gNzIuMTxicj4z4oOjIFlldHVyIEdyb3Nz LU1hdG9zIChFREdFKS0gNzEuMjxicj404oOjIEplcmVteSBDaGlubiAoUykt IDY5LjQ8YnI+NeKDoyBEZXJyaWNrIEJyb3duIChETCktNjkuMiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYWJjZ2ZGQnBzYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fi Y2dmRkJwc2M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENBUiBQYW50aGVycyAoQFBG Rl9QYW50aGVycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZf UGFudGhlcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTI2ODg2NDg0NTM4OTgyNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys

McGovern's Cowboys were on a bye this week.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions

Cabinda didn't play this week while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears

James caught his first three passes as a member of the Bears against Tampa Bay this week, accumulating 20 yards through the air on 26 snaps.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers

Jones finished with two tackles for the Panthers on a forgettable day against the Giants. He also registered a QB hit.



Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants

Brown played his first two defensive snaps of the season this week. Between defense and special teams, he finished the win over Carolina with three tackles.

Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills

Bates and the Bills were on a bye this week.

Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Allen and the Steelers were on a bye this week.

Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Givens remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since San Francisco's second game of the season.

Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith played 70 snaps for the Bucs in their comfortable win over the Eagles. According to Pro Football Focus, he is one of two payers in he NFL with at least 317 pass blocking snaps who has given up one sack or fewer. He also made an impact in the Tampa Bay community this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWF1dGlmdWwgZXZlbmluZyBoZXJlIGF0IHRoZSBEb25vdmFuIFNt aXRo4oCZcyBDb3JuaG9sZSBmb3IgQ2hhcml0eSEgU21pdGggd2lsbCBiZSBv dXQgaGVyZSB3aXRoIHNvbWUgb2YgaGlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CdWNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnVjczwvYT4gdGVhbW1hdGVzIHJhaXNpbmcgbW9uZXkg Zm9yIEF1dGlzbSBTcGVha3MuIFN1Y2ggYW4gYW1hemluZyBjYXVzZSEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZzblVEbDR5eVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Wc25VRGw0eXlTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpDIEFsbGVuIChASkNBbGxl bk5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KQ0FsbGVuTkZM L3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNzUyNTEzNjY1NTcyODc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Dan Chisena (2015-19), WR, Minnesota Vikings

Chisena's Vikings were on a bye this week.

Troy Apke (2014-17), S, Washington Football Team

Apke played 16 snaps on special teams in this week's loss to Green Bay. He has still yet to play on defense this season.

Nick Bowers (2015-19), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Will Fries (2016-20), OL, Indianapolis Colts

The seventh rounder is still waiting to make his season debut for the Colts.

Ross Travis (2012-15), TE, Cardinals

The former Penn State basketball player played seven combined snaps between offense and special teams in Arizona's comfortable win over Houston.

John Reid (2015-19), CB, Seattle Seahawks

Reid remains listed on the Seahawks active roster but has not appeared in a game since Week Three. He has played one defensive snap and eight special teams snaps on the season.

Shaka Toney (2016-20), DE, Washington Football Team