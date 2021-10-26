NFL Roundup: Chris Godwin, Mike Gesicki shine, Nick Scott gets big moment

It was a big-time week for the Penn State Football alumni who play their NFL ball in Florida.
Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins both posted explosive numbers in the passing game this week. Elsewhere, Blake Gillikin continues to shine, and Nick Scott produced another big moment.
Let's recap the week of NFL action in full.
1.) Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin showed out in Tampa Bay's dismantling of the Bears this Sunday with his most prolific performance of the season.
Godwin caught eight of his 11 targets from Tom Brady for 111 yards — a season high — and his third receiving touchdown of the year.
He's up to 520 receiving yards seven games into the season.
Scott is developing a knack for game-sealing interceptions. Two weeks after closing out a win over the Seahawks with a pick, Scott did it again against the Lions — giving the special teams ace the first two picks of his career.
He also contributed three tackles to the victory effort for the Rams.
5.) Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers
Amos and the Packers took a page out of the Penn State defense's book on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, which made four trips into the red zone and came away without points each and every time.
Amos contributed the kind of steady performance he's known for in Green Bay's win, coming up with six solo tackles.
Oweh contributed one solo tackle on Sunday in an ugly Ravens loss to the Bengals in which Baltimore surrendered 41 points.
Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants
Another week, another solid contribution from Austin Johnson, who made three tackles — including a tackle for loss — in New York's 25-3 win over Carolina.
Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys
Parsons and the Cowboys had a bye this week.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants
Barkley did not play this week due to an ankle injury. Giants coach Joe Judge said he expects to get a look at how Barkley is moving on Wednesday as he targets a return for Monday Night Football this week.
Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders
Nassib played 18 snaps and came away with one tackle in a win over the Eagles.
Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints
Johnson caught his only target for eight yards in New Orleans' win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He also made a tackle on special teams.
Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers
Gould has been sidelined six Week Three with an injury.
Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints
Hogan announced his retirement earlier this week. He finishes his 10-year career with 220 receptions for 2,836 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears
Robinson's production ceiling remains capped by an abysmal Chicago offense that never got off the ground this week. He caught two passes for 16 yards against Tampa Bay.
Cabinda didn't play this week while dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears
James caught his first three passes as a member of the Bears against Tampa Bay this week, accumulating 20 yards through the air on 26 snaps.
DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers
Jones finished with two tackles for the Panthers on a forgettable day against the Giants. He also registered a QB hit.
Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants
Brown played his first two defensive snaps of the season this week. Between defense and special teams, he finished the win over Carolina with three tackles.
Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills
Bates and the Bills were on a bye this week.
Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Allen and the Steelers were on a bye this week.
Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Givens remains on injured reserve and hasn't played since San Francisco's second game of the season.
Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Smith played 70 snaps for the Bucs in their comfortable win over the Eagles. According to Pro Football Focus, he is one of two payers in he NFL with at least 317 pass blocking snaps who has given up one sack or fewer.
He also made an impact in the Tampa Bay community this week.