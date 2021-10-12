 Penn State Nittany Lions football NFL roundup: Odafe Oweh, Blake Gillikin, Micah Parsons among standouts
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 11:54:56 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Roundup: Blake Gillikin's historic day, Odafe Oweh's big play, more

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Penn State Nittany Lions football alumni continue to take the NFL by storm.

This week, we'll cover Blake Gillikin's monster performance for the Saints, a remarkable Odafe Oweh statistic, the latest on Saquon Barkley's status and much more.

Let's start by ranking the top five performances of the weekend.

New Orleans Saints P and Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Blake Gillikin had a historic day Sunday.
New Orleans Saints P and Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Blake Gillikin had a historic day Sunday. (AP Images)

1. Blake Gillikin (Played at Penn State 2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints 

Yeah, we're going with a punter in the top spot. What about it?

Gillikin has quietly emerged as one of the best specialists in the NFL.

With 43.8 average net yards per punt, he is the sixth-most efficient punter in the league through five weeks.

He punted five times for an average of 53.6 yards against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, downing three of them inside the 3-yard line — becoming the first punter to do that since 2000, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

2. Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers

It's impossible to question Amos' reliability for the Packers this season, and this week he added a big play on top of it.

Amos picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Green Bay's thrilling overtime victory on Sunday, his first pick of the season.

He also added eight total tackles from the safety position, upping his total to 37 for the season.

3. Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens 

If it wasn't already clear, Oweh is a special talent at the NFL level.

Oweh registered his third sack of the season against the Colts on Monday Night Football, forcing a fumble that the Ravens recovered — ending an Indianapolis voyage into the Baltimore red zone.

Oweh got Colts QB Carson Wentz in just 2.34 seconds, which is the third quickest time so far this season according to Next Gen Stats.

4. Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants

Johnson is quietly turning in an excellent season so far for the Giants.

He brought down Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott for one of his two tackles for loss in New York's Week Five defeat.

Johnson can now claim three sacks for the season, nearly doubling his career total.

5. Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys 

Parsons continued his phenomenal beginning to the season with yet another solid game against the Giants.

Parsons didn't contribute a sack for the first time in three weeks, but he did register three quarterback hits — upping his total to 10 for the season.

He added a career high six total tackles in the comfortable 44-20 win for the Cowboys. The sportsbooks now list him as a comfortable favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Let's get into the latest on the rest of the Penn State alumni on NFL rosters.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants 

Giants and Penn State fans everywhere held their collective breath on Sunday as Barkley left New York's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Giants coach Joe Judge did not offer specifics on the injury on Monday when he spoke to reporters, but did indicate that it's likely not as serious as some feared.

"It was a little bit of a sigh of relief," he said.

Amani Oruwariye (2014-18), CB, Detroit Lions

Oruwariye again played all 67 defensive snaps for the Lions in their loss to the Vikings. The defensive back has yet to miss a snap for his team this season.

He contributed six solo tackles to Detroit's effort.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Gesicki remains one of the focal points of the offense for Miami. The tight end was targeted seven times in the loss to the Buccaneers, reeling in four of them for 43 yards. He's up to 22 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Godwin's production hasn't wavered since the beginning of the season. He was targeted 11 times by Tom Brady in Sunday's win over Miami, hauling in seven of those passes for 70 yards.

Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Nassib played 12 snaps on defense against the Bears but did not register a tackle.

Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson played six snaps for the Saints this weekend and was targeted once, but did not come up with any receptions.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers 

Freiermuth brought in both of his targets in a win over Denver for a total of seven yards. He's up to 11 receptions so far in his rookie season.

Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards in the Eagles' win over Carolina. He also came up with five catches for six yards.

Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers

Gould missed his second consecutive game due to injury.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints 

Hogan played eight snaps and went without a reception in the Saints' win over the Washington Football Team.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears

A flummoxing season continued for Robinson, who caught four passes for 32 yards in a win over the Raiders.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers 

Gross-Matos returned from injury to play 18 snaps this week.


Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys

McGovern played some fullback for the Cowboys again this week, but also contributed on the offensive line.

Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions

Cabinda played 12 snaps and did not touch the ball in Detroit's loss to the Vikings.

Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears 

James did not play for Chicago in this week's win.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers 

Jones played 36 snaps and registered two tackles in this week's loss to Philly.

Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott came up with a huge moment for the Rams, sealing the win over Seattle with his first career interception. He also added five tackles on only 19 snaps.

Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants

Cam Brown remains sidelined with an injury.

Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills

Bates did not play on offense in this week's win over the Chiefs.

Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Allen continues to contribute on special teams for the Steelers. He has yet to appear on defense.

Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers 

Givens is still injured and did not play this weekend.

Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith played 62 snaps for the Bucs in their win over Miami. He did, however, lose his streak of having played every snap for Tampa this season.

Troy Apke (2014-17), S, Washington Football Team 

Apke played 25 special teams snaps for Washington against the Saints.

Nick Bowers (2015-19), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers made his NFL debut against the Bears, playing 12 snaps between special teams and offense.

Will Fries (2016-20), OL, Indianapolis Colts 

The seventh rounder is still waiting to make his season debut for the Colts.

John Reid (2015-19), CB, Seattle Seahawks 

Reid did not play for the third consecutive week.

Shaka Toney (2016-20), DE, Washington Football Team 

Toney is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

