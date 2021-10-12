NFL Roundup: Blake Gillikin's historic day, Odafe Oweh's big play, more

Penn State Nittany Lions football alumni continue to take the NFL by storm. This week, we'll cover Blake Gillikin's monster performance for the Saints, a remarkable Odafe Oweh statistic, the latest on Saquon Barkley's status and much more. Let's start by ranking the top five performances of the weekend.

New Orleans Saints P and Penn State Nittany Lions football alum Blake Gillikin had a historic day Sunday. (AP Images)

1. Blake Gillikin (Played at Penn State 2016-19), P, New Orleans Saints

Yeah, we're going with a punter in the top spot. What about it? Gillikin has quietly emerged as one of the best specialists in the NFL. With 43.8 average net yards per punt, he is the sixth-most efficient punter in the league through five weeks. He punted five times for an average of 53.6 yards against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, downing three of them inside the 3-yard line — becoming the first punter to do that since 2000, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaXMgbmFtZSBpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2JsYWtlZ2lsbGlraW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJsYWtlZ2ls bGlraW48L2E+IGFuZCBoZeKAmXMgeW91ciBuZXcgZmF2b3JpdGUgcHVudGVy LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2FpbnRz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2FpbnRzPC9h Pjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL05PdnNXQVM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNOT3ZzV0FTPC9hPiBvbiBDQlM8YnI+8J+TsTogTkZMIGFwcCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSzhObzlSUzFmZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0s4Tm85UlMxZmY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzI4NDYxNjY2 Mjk3ODU2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxUaGVpciBwdW50ZXIgd2FzIHB1bnRpbmcgdGhlIHMgLSAtIC0g b3V0IG9mIHRoZSBiYWxsLiDigJwgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBRQiBUYXlsb3IgSGVp bmlja2Ugb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1NhaW50cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nh aW50czwvYT4gcHVudGVyIEJsYWtlIEdpbGxpa2luPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9k IFdhbGtlciAoQFJvZFdhbGtlck5vbGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUm9kV2Fsa2VyTm9sYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzY0ODI2Njk4NDc2 NzUwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDExLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Adrian Amos (2011-14), S, Green Bay Packers

It's impossible to question Amos' reliability for the Packers this season, and this week he added a big play on top of it. Amos picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Green Bay's thrilling overtime victory on Sunday, his first pick of the season. He also added eight total tackles from the safety position, upping his total to 37 for the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcHJlc3N1cmUgYnkgS2VubnkgQ2xhcmssIHRoZSBwaWNrIGJ5 IEFkcmlhbiBBbW9zLiDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vS0NCb3V0VGhhdExpZmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtDQm91 dFRoYXRMaWZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19T bWFzaEFtb3MzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX1NtYXNoQW1vczMx PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Q YWNrR28/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1Bh Y2tHbzwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZlWEhN R29qTk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZVhITUdvak5OPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEdCUCBEYWlseSAoQEdCUGRhaWx5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dCUGRhaWx5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3NTY2MjE5ODU5NjE1NzQ1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3. Odafe Oweh (2018-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens

If it wasn't already clear, Oweh is a special talent at the NFL level. Oweh registered his third sack of the season against the Colts on Monday Night Football, forcing a fumble that the Ravens recovered — ending an Indianapolis voyage into the Baltimore red zone. Oweh got Colts QB Carson Wentz in just 2.34 seconds, which is the third quickest time so far this season according to Next Gen Stats.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZGFmZSBPd2VoIG1ha2luZyBhIGJpZyBpbXBhY3Qgb25jZSBhZ2Fp bi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JhdmVu c0Zsb2NrP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmF2 ZW5zRmxvY2s8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSU5EdnNCQUw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJTkR2c0JBTDwvYT4gb24gRVNQTjxicj7wn5Ox OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY3Bnd0lwV0hITiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2NwZ3dJcFdISE48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zRW5I dHZKSGNJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0VuSHR2SkhjSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3NzI0MjE1MzQwMTk5OTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. Austin Johnson (2012-15), DT, New York Giants

Johnson is quietly turning in an excellent season so far for the Giants. He brought down Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott for one of his two tackles for loss in New York's Week Five defeat. Johnson can now claim three sacks for the season, nearly doubling his career total.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdXN0aW4gSm9obnNvbiBnZXRzIGhpcyAzcmQgc2FjayBvZiB0aGUg c2Vhc29uIGZvciB0aGUgR2lhbnRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9j ZWhRR0NMWXZpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2VoUUdDTFl2aTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCb2JieSBTa2lubmVyIChAQm9iYnlTa2lubmVyXykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb2JieVNraW5uZXJfL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQ3MzMwMTU4NjU0OTg4Mjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

5. Micah Parsons (2018-19), LB, Dallas Cowboys

Parsons continued his phenomenal beginning to the season with yet another solid game against the Giants. Parsons didn't contribute a sack for the first time in three weeks, but he did register three quarterback hits — upping his total to 10 for the season. He added a career high six total tackles in the comfortable 44-20 win for the Cowboys. The sportsbooks now list him as a comfortable favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORkwgb2RkcyB2aWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TcG9ydHNCZXR0aW5nQUc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNwb3J0 c0JldHRpbmdBRzwvYT46PGJyPjxicj5NVlA6PGJyPjEuIEpvc2ggQWxsZW4g KzQ1MDxicj4yLiBEYWsgUHJlc2NvdHQ6ICs1MDA8YnI+Mi4gVG9tIEJyYWR5 OiArNTAwPGJyPjxicj5EZWZlbnNpdmUgUk9ZOjxicj4xLiBNaWNhaCBQYXJz b25zOiArMTc1PGJyPjIuIFBhdHJpY2sgU3VydGFpbjogKzUwMDxicj48YnI+ RGVmZW5zaXZlIFBPWTo8YnI+MS4gTXlsZXMgR2FycmV0dDogKzMyNTxicj4y LiBUcmV2b24gRGlnZ3M6ICs0MDA8YnI+PGJyPkNvbWViYWNrIFBPWTo8YnI+ MS4gRGFrIFByZXNjb3R0OiAtNDI1PGJyPjIuIEpvZSBCdXJyb3c6ICs3MDA8 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb24gTWFjaG90YSAoQGpvbm1hY2hvdGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9ubWFjaG90YS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzU4 ODk4MzA0NzkyMTY3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEx LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxsYXNjb3di b3lzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMxMT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExPC9hPiBpcyBv bmUg4oCcSHVuZ3J5IExpb27igJ0gIERvZXMgYW55b25lIGluIHRoZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMPC9hPiBjbG9zZSB0byB0 aGUgYmFsbCBvciBRQiBmYXN0ZXIgdGhhbiBQYXJzb25zLiBKdXN0IGtlZXBz IGdldHRpbmcgYmV0dGVyIGFuZCBiZXR0ZXIgYXMgaGUgaXMgYXNrZWQgdG8g ZG8gbW9yZSBhbmQgbW9yZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQmFsZHlzQnJlYWtkb3ducz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JhbGR5c0JyZWFrZG93bnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zU1cyR3lqN1FWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1NX Mkd5ajdRVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBCYWxkaW5nZXIgKEBCYWxk eU5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWxkeU5GTC9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NzY0NTkwOTEwMjM1MDM0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Let's get into the latest on the rest of the Penn State alumni on NFL rosters.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, New York Giants

Giants and Penn State fans everywhere held their collective breath on Sunday as Barkley left New York's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Giants coach Joe Judge did not offer specifics on the injury on Monday when he spoke to reporters, but did indicate that it's likely not as serious as some feared. "It was a little bit of a sigh of relief," he said.

Amani Oruwariye (2014-18), CB, Detroit Lions

Oruwariye again played all 67 defensive snaps for the Lions in their loss to the Vikings. The defensive back has yet to miss a snap for his team this season. He contributed six solo tackles to Detroit's effort.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Gesicki remains one of the focal points of the offense for Miami. The tight end was targeted seven times in the loss to the Buccaneers, reeling in four of them for 43 yards. He's up to 22 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5icmlzc2V0dCB0byBnZXNpY2tpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by93N1JjWXdGN3ZXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzdSY1l3Rjd2VzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBqb3NoIGhvdXR6IChAaG91dHopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaG91dHovc3RhdHVzLzE0NDcyNzU0Njk4MjU1NzY5 Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin's production hasn't wavered since the beginning of the season. He was targeted 11 times by Tom Brady in Sunday's win over Miami, hauling in seven of those passes for 70 yards.

Carl Nassib (2011-15), DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Nassib played 12 snaps on defense against the Bears but did not register a tackle.

Juwan Johnson (2015-18), TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson played six snaps for the Saints this weekend and was targeted once, but did not come up with any receptions.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth brought in both of his targets in a win over Denver for a total of seven yards. He's up to 11 receptions so far in his rookie season.

Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards in the Eagles' win over Carolina. He also came up with five catches for six yards.

Robbie Gould (2001-04), K, San Francisco 49ers

Gould missed his second consecutive game due to injury.

Chris Hogan (2007-10), WR, New Orleans Saints

Hogan played eight snaps and went without a reception in the Saints' win over the Washington Football Team.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13), WR, Chicago Bears

A flummoxing season continued for Robinson, who caught four passes for 32 yards in a win over the Raiders.

Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19), DE, Carolina Panthers

Gross-Matos returned from injury to play 18 snaps this week.



Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Dallas Cowboys

McGovern played some fullback for the Cowboys again this week, but also contributed on the offensive line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ293 Ym95cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Nvd2Jv eXM8L2E+JiMzOTsgU3RlcGhlbiBKb25lcyB0ZWxscyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzEwNTN0aGVmYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QDEwNTN0aGVmYW48L2E+IHRoYXQgVGVyZW5jZSBTdGVlbGUgYW5kIENv bm5vciBNY0dvdmVybiBhcmUgJnF1b3Q7c3RhcnRpbmcgY2FsaWJlciZxdW90 OyBvbiB0aGVpciBvZmZlbnNpdmUgbGluZS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJrIExh bmUgKEB0aGVyZWFsbWFya2xhbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdGhlcmVhbG1hcmtsYW5lL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3NjEwMTA2ODcxNTIx MjgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jason Cabinda (2014-17), FB, Detroit Lions

Cabinda played 12 snaps and did not touch the ball in Detroit's loss to the Vikings.

Jesse James (2012-14), TE, Chicago Bears

James did not play for Chicago in this week's win.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DT, Carolina Panthers

Jones played 36 snaps and registered two tackles in this week's loss to Philly.

Nick Scott (2014-18), S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott came up with a huge moment for the Rams, sealing the win over Seattle with his first career interception. He also added five tackles on only 19 snaps.

Cam Brown (2016-19), LB, New York Giants

Cam Brown remains sidelined with an injury.

Ryan Bates (2015-18),OL, Buffalo Bills

Bates did not play on offense in this week's win over the Chiefs.

Marcus Allen (2014-17), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Allen continues to contribute on special teams for the Steelers. He has yet to appear on defense.

Kevin Givens (2015-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Givens is still injured and did not play this weekend.

Donovan Smith (2011-14), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith played 62 snaps for the Bucs in their win over Miami. He did, however, lose his streak of having played every snap for Tampa this season.

Troy Apke (2014-17), S, Washington Football Team

Apke played 25 special teams snaps for Washington against the Saints.

Nick Bowers (2015-19), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers made his NFL debut against the Bears, playing 12 snaps between special teams and offense.

Will Fries (2016-20), OL, Indianapolis Colts

The seventh rounder is still waiting to make his season debut for the Colts.

John Reid (2015-19), CB, Seattle Seahawks

Reid did not play for the third consecutive week.

Shaka Toney (2016-20), DE, Washington Football Team