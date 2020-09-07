 BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Roster Rundown: Which former Nittany Lions made the cut?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 10:58:16 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Roster Rundown: Which former Nittany Lions made the cut?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Saturday with the regular season set to begin this week, and with plenty of professional representation, there was no shortage of Penn State news.

Let's get into the surprises — good and bad — below, as BWI analyzes which Nittany Lions made the cut for their NFL rosters.

Notable Inclusions 

Blake Gillikin — New Orleans Saints

Gillikin's inclusion on the roster in New Orleans isn't anything to be shocked about when it comes to his skills — Penn State fans will remember him as an extremely athletic and reliable punter in his time in blue and white. It is surprising, however, when you consider that the Saints have elected to keep two punters on their 53-man roster, with Gillikin behind Thomas Morstead on the depth chart.

Dan Chisena — Minnesota Vikings

The track star turned wideout for Penn State has managed to prolong his football future in Minnesota. Media reports indicate that the Vikings aren't quite sure where Chisena is going to play — they had experimented with him at safety — but elected to hold onto him because of his special teams skills.

Trace McSorley — Baltimore Ravens

As recently as last week, there was some serious doubt over whether McSorley would find his place on the Ravens' roster for a second year in a row. But the Penn State fan-favorite managed to stick, and looks to be Baltimore's third-string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.

Cam Brown — New York Giants

Brown is yet another Nittany Lion to come out on the right side of the roster bubble. There are six edge rushers on the Giants' roster, but they feel like Brown might have the ability to play inside, which might have been the key.

Trace McSorley is set for his second season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Trace McSorley is set for his second season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Notable Cuts 

Grant Haley — New York Giants

While Brown received good news in New York, Haley wasn't as fortunate. Despite starting 12 games for the Giants over the last two seasons, the Giants elected to move on from the former Penn State cornerback.

Robert Windsor — Indianapolis Colts

A sixth-rounder in this spring's draft, Robert Windsor couldn't quite crack the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. He cleared waivers and will be on the Colts' practice squad moving forward.

Others who made NFL rosters

Buffalo Bills — Ryan Bates

New York Jets — Sam Ficken, Chris Hogan

Miami Dolphins — Mike Gesicki

Houston Texans — John Reid

Tennessee Titans — DaQuan Jones, Jack Crawford

Pittsburgh Steelers — Stefen Wisniewski, Marcus Allen

Denver Broncos — KJ Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton

Las Vegas Raiders — Carl Nassib

New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Austin Johnson

Dallas Cowboys — Sean Lee (IR), Connor McGovern

Philadelphia Eagles — Miles Sanders

Washington Football Team — Troy Apke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Carolina Panthers — Yetur Gross-Matos

Chicago Bears — Allen Robinson

Green Bay Packers — Adrian Amos

Detroit Lions — Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye, Jesse James

San Francisco 49ers — Robbie Gould, Kevin Givens

Los Angeles Rams — Nick Scott

Other cuts 

New York Jets — Ross Travis (practice squad)

Las Vegas Raiders — Nick Bowers (practice squad)

Philadelphia Eagles — Trevor Williams (practice squad), Shareef Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — AQ Shipley

Minnesota Vikings — Anthony Zettel

Arizona Cardinals — Steven Gonzalez

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}