BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Roster Rundown: Which former Nittany Lions made the cut?

Let's get into the surprises — good and bad — below, as BWI analyzes which Nittany Lions made the cut for their NFL rosters.

NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Saturday with the regular season set to begin this week, and with plenty of professional representation, there was no shortage of Penn State news.

Blake Gillikin — New Orleans Saints



Gillikin's inclusion on the roster in New Orleans isn't anything to be shocked about when it comes to his skills — Penn State fans will remember him as an extremely athletic and reliable punter in his time in blue and white. It is surprising, however, when you consider that the Saints have elected to keep two punters on their 53-man roster, with Gillikin behind Thomas Morstead on the depth chart.

Dan Chisena — Minnesota Vikings

The track star turned wideout for Penn State has managed to prolong his football future in Minnesota. Media reports indicate that the Vikings aren't quite sure where Chisena is going to play — they had experimented with him at safety — but elected to hold onto him because of his special teams skills.

Trace McSorley — Baltimore Ravens

As recently as last week, there was some serious doubt over whether McSorley would find his place on the Ravens' roster for a second year in a row. But the Penn State fan-favorite managed to stick, and looks to be Baltimore's third-string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.

Cam Brown — New York Giants

Brown is yet another Nittany Lion to come out on the right side of the roster bubble. There are six edge rushers on the Giants' roster, but they feel like Brown might have the ability to play inside, which might have been the key.