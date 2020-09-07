BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Roster Rundown: Which former Nittany Lions made the cut?

NFL Roster Rundown: Which former Nittany Lions made the cut?
NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Saturday with the regular season set to begin this week, and with plenty of professional representation, there was no shortage of Penn State news.
Let's get into the surprises — good and bad — below, as BWI analyzes which Nittany Lions made the cut for their NFL rosters.
Notable Inclusions
Blake Gillikin — New Orleans Saints
Gillikin's inclusion on the roster in New Orleans isn't anything to be shocked about when it comes to his skills — Penn State fans will remember him as an extremely athletic and reliable punter in his time in blue and white. It is surprising, however, when you consider that the Saints have elected to keep two punters on their 53-man roster, with Gillikin behind Thomas Morstead on the depth chart.
Dan Chisena — Minnesota Vikings
The track star turned wideout for Penn State has managed to prolong his football future in Minnesota. Media reports indicate that the Vikings aren't quite sure where Chisena is going to play — they had experimented with him at safety — but elected to hold onto him because of his special teams skills.
Trace McSorley — Baltimore Ravens
As recently as last week, there was some serious doubt over whether McSorley would find his place on the Ravens' roster for a second year in a row. But the Penn State fan-favorite managed to stick, and looks to be Baltimore's third-string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.
Cam Brown — New York Giants
Brown is yet another Nittany Lion to come out on the right side of the roster bubble. There are six edge rushers on the Giants' roster, but they feel like Brown might have the ability to play inside, which might have been the key.
Notable Cuts
Grant Haley — New York Giants
While Brown received good news in New York, Haley wasn't as fortunate. Despite starting 12 games for the Giants over the last two seasons, the Giants elected to move on from the former Penn State cornerback.
Robert Windsor — Indianapolis Colts
A sixth-rounder in this spring's draft, Robert Windsor couldn't quite crack the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. He cleared waivers and will be on the Colts' practice squad moving forward.
Others who made NFL rosters
Buffalo Bills — Ryan Bates
New York Jets — Sam Ficken, Chris Hogan
Miami Dolphins — Mike Gesicki
Houston Texans — John Reid
Tennessee Titans — DaQuan Jones, Jack Crawford
Pittsburgh Steelers — Stefen Wisniewski, Marcus Allen
Denver Broncos — KJ Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton
Las Vegas Raiders — Carl Nassib
New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Austin Johnson
Dallas Cowboys — Sean Lee (IR), Connor McGovern
Philadelphia Eagles — Miles Sanders
Washington Football Team — Troy Apke
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Carolina Panthers — Yetur Gross-Matos
Chicago Bears — Allen Robinson
Green Bay Packers — Adrian Amos
Detroit Lions — Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye, Jesse James
San Francisco 49ers — Robbie Gould, Kevin Givens
Los Angeles Rams — Nick Scott
Other cuts
New York Jets — Ross Travis (practice squad)
Las Vegas Raiders — Nick Bowers (practice squad)
Philadelphia Eagles — Trevor Williams (practice squad), Shareef Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — AQ Shipley
Minnesota Vikings — Anthony Zettel
Arizona Cardinals — Steven Gonzalez
