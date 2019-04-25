Which Nittany Lions will hear their names called at the NFL Draft this weekend in Nashville? The event is set to begin with the first round Thursday evening at 8 p.m. (TV:NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)Mobile and CTV:NFL, ESPNWeb: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com), followed Friday with the second and third rounds (7 p.m.), and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday (noon). Breaking down the projections and possibilities for the most likely candidates, below:

Miles Sanders NFL.com projection: Round 2 ESPN Top 300: 42 Will Sanders be Penn State’s first off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft? That’s the question the running back will hope to answer affirmatively, be it Thursday evening in the first round, or during Friday evening’s second and third rounds. According to NFL.com projections, Sanders is likely to land somewhere in the second round, citing his relatively low wear and tear at Penn State, his versatility, and solid vision all as attributes attractive to teams. Assuming Sanders will get drafted, it’ll mark the first time for the program that Penn State sends running backs to the NFL in back-to-back seasons since Ki-Jana Carter as the overall No. 1 in 1995, followed by Stephen Pitts and Mike Archie in 1996.

Connor McGovern NFL.com projection: Rounds 2-3

ESPN Top 300: 63 McGovern’s decision to forgo his final season of eligibility was a one-two punch for Penn State fans this offseason. First losing a veteran offensive lineman with years of experience brought to the group, McGovern’s ascent through draft projections this winter and spring has revealed a second reality. Not only are the Nittany Lions losing an offensive lineman with experience, but they’re also losing one that might have been a bit undervalued for what he brought to field. His versatility was a highlighted strength in an NFL.com projection that has him landing in the second or third rounds of the draft on Friday.

Amani Oruwariye NFL.com projection: Round 3

ESPN Top 300: 75 At one point this winter, Oruwariye was cited by some as having the potential to come off the board first for the Nittany Lions in this year’s draft. In the time since, the cornerback has come down a bit, now projected as a Round Three pick by NFL.com. Still, bringing the size (6-2, 205) and speed (4.47 40) to the table that NFL teams find most attractive, Oruwariye is likely to find his name called within the first two days of this year’s draft.

Shareef Miller NFL.com projection: Round 5

ESPN Top 300: 223 Shareef Miller’s longtime dream of rising to the NFL ranks is a certainty this weekend. Whether or not he hits or exceeds the Round Five mark projection set for him by NFL.com remains to be seen, however. He’s described as having versatility, but is also considered a raw prospect heading into the next level. The good news? He believes himself very much ready to take on that coaching to take the next steps in his career. “(I’m) a guy who’s going to come in and work, who’s going to learn, who’s coachable, bring a great attitude, bring leadership qualities,” he said at Penn State’s Pro Day. “A guy who’s ready to compete, ready to work and compete.” A productive member of Penn State’s defense, most notably earning third-team All-Big Ten status as a redshirt junior in which he made 15 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks, Miller will be hoping to hear his name called this weekend.

Kevin Givens NFL.com projection: Rounds 6-7

ESPN Top 300: N/R Checking in at 6-1, 284 pounds, Givens insisted at Penn State’s pro day that he’d still likely find a home in the NFL at tackle. Advocating for his own versatility, though, the do-it-all member of Penn State’s defensive line believes he can do the same at the next level. “I’m going to be the best player I can be, do whatever you need me to do along the D line. I think I can do a lot of things, I’m versatile.” Described by NFL.com as playing with “excellent leverage and pad level that allows him to seep into gaps and create disturbances,” whether or not Givens’ play will translate to the next level is the big question at hand.

Trace McSorley NFL.com projection: Priority free agent ESPN Top 300: 182 Will Penn State’s all-time record-holding quarterback earn a draft selection this weekend, or will he have to fight his way onto a team as an undrafted free agent? Boasting a bio full of accomplishments and accolades beyond what anyone might have reasonably predicted for his career as a Nittany Lion, McSorley might have to prove the doubters wrong again. Which, incidentally, is something head coach James Franklin fully believes McSorley capable of doing. “I think he's going to have to overcome some things early on, but I think as people get a chance to spend some time with him and around him and watch him work out, I think he's just going to continue to do what he's always done. There were doubts in high school, there was doubts in college, doubts in the NFL. It's just going to continue, and I think he's just going to be one of those guys that constantly overcomes some of the false narrative that's out there,” Franklin said as McSorley’s career wrapped at Penn State. “I've spent time in that league, I've watched guys in that league. I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that he can play at that level and play well.” It should be noted that Mel Kiper and ESPN have McSorley ranked No. 182 overall. Both Kiper and Todd McShay believe he’ll be drafted Saturday afternoon.