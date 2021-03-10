BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Draft: Top five linebackers

1. Micah Parson, Penn State

Despite opting out last season, Parsons is clearly the most athletic and best all-around linebacker in this draft. He has sideline-to-sideline ability and can rush the passer as a former end in high school. Possible teams: Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins

2. Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Collins is a massive linebacker who covers a lot of ground and can rush the passer. He’s an excellent blitzer and can handle bigger linemen with his 260-pound size. Possible teams: Washington Football Team, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills

3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Owusu is much smaller than Parsons and Collins, but he’s so good laterally he can cover slot receivers and play as a hybrid linebacker and safety. Possible teams: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team

4. Jabril Cox, LSU

Cox is a natural as a pass-coverage linebacker with great ball skills and instincts. He makes so many plays in the passing game that his work as a run stopper and tackler often gets overlooked. Possible teams: L.A. Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns

5. Joseph Ossai, Texas

Ossai is a hybrid who can play with his hand in the dirt and rush the passer. His closing speed is exceptional. Possible teams: New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers

SLEEPERS

I don’t have Bolton as high on my list as some others, but he’s a very solid downhill linebacker. I worry about his coverage in space, but he’s a tackling machine someone will take by day two. Possible teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs

I like Hilliard as a potential third-round steal with his length, ability to run plays down and leadership. Linebacker wasn’t the problem last year at all for Ohio State. Possible teams: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns.

