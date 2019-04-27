Pennsylvania native and former Nittany Lion Connor McGovern proved Friday night that he made the right decision to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 308 pound offensive guard was selected 90th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

A four-star prospect in the Class of 2016, McGovern started all three seasons at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. Coming into the weekend, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked McGovern No. 63 overall in his list of the top 300 draft prospects, while his ESPN colleague, Todd McShay, had him ranked No. 68 overall. Both had McGovern as the second-best offensive guard prospect, although he ended up being the fourth guard selected.

James Franklin provided a statement following McGovern's selection.

“We are excited for Connor to continue his career with the Dallas Cowboys," Franklin said. "Connor was a three-year starter for us, after earning the starting job as a true freshman, and truly became a leader in the O-Line room the last couple of years.

"He has great lateral quickness for his size, which will be valuable on the next level. Connor is naturally strong on the field and plays with a finisher’s mentality. His flexibility to play multiple positions across the offensive line is really valuable.”

McGovern was the second Nittany Lion selected Friday night. Running back Miles Sanders went to NFC East rival Philadelphia in the second round.

Penn State is expected to see a few more of its former players selected Saturday. Multiple draft analysts expect CB Amani Oruwariye to go in the fourth round, while QB Trace McSorley, DE Shareef Miller, OL Ryan Bates, DT Kevin Givens and DB Nick Scott are all hoping to hear their name called in the final few rounds. Of that group, Miller is the most likely candidate to be drafted.