Penn State has sent another contingent of five former Nittany Lions to this week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Leading with projected high-round selections, wide receiver K.J. Hamler and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, plus defensive tackle Rob Windsor, linebacker Cam Brown, and cornerback John Reid, the Nittany Lions will boost their total to 20 combine participants from the past three years. On-field workouts will begin Thursday and will be televised on the NFL Network and NFL.com in primetime. Thursday, Feb 27: Tight Ends, Quarterbacks, Wideouts Friday, Feb 28: Place Kickers, Special Teams, Offensive Linemen, Running Backs Saturday, Feb 29: Defensive Line, Linebackers Sunday, Mar 1: Defensive Backs Television coverage begins at 4 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network. Relevant coverage for the Nittany Lions will resume Saturday when Gross-Matos, Windsor and Brown compete beginning at 4 p.m. And the event will wrap with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, which will include Reid's on-field workout.

216. #PennState DE Yetur Gross-Matos



Height: 6-5

Weight: 266

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 34 7/8

Wingspan: 82 2/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 26, 2020

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 6.50 (Boom or Bust)

Opting to forgo his final season of eligibility as a Nittany Lion, Gross-Matos arrives at the NFL Combine this week as one of Penn State's most intriguing prospects in the 2020 draft class. As a junior in 2019, Gross-Matos finished tied for eighth on the team with 40 tackles, but led the Nittany Lions in both tackles for loss (15.0 for 85 yards in losses) and sacks (9.5 for 76). His seven quarterback hurries were second only to Rob Windsor, having missed Penn State's regular-season finale against Rutgers on Nov. 30 due to a hand injury. For his efforts, Gross-Matos was named first-team All-Big Ten by both conference coaches and media, following a first-team selection by the media after the 2018 season.

49. #PennState WR KJ Hamler



Height: 5-8 5/8

Weight: 178

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 30 6/8

Wingspan: 72 4/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 24, 2020

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 6.37 (Will be starter within first two seasons)

According to one oddsmaker, Hamler was second only to Alabama's Henry Ruggs III in their projections to run the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine this week. Ruggs checked in at 4/1, followed by Hamler at 7/1, then Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene (9/1), and Ohio State's Damon Arnette (15/1). That projection won't matter, however, as Hamler announced this week that he won't participate in on-field drills due to a tweaked hamstring. He did conduct interviews and will go through the rest of the process, though. Last season, Hamler led all Nittany Lion receivers with 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him honorable-mention status for the All-Big Ten teams for both the coaches and media. Hamler posted 15 reps on the bench press.

207. #PennState DT Rob Windsor



Height: 6-4 4/8

Weight: 290

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 33 1/8

Wingspan: 79 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 26, 2020

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.60 (Chance to make end of roster or practice squad) Even before stepping on the field for his senior season as a Nittany Lion, Windsor was determined to live and prepare as though he was already in the NFL. This week, he'll get the opportunity to demonstrate the progress he's made to that end when he competes at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Last season, Windsor notched 40 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks, earning him a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and an honorable mention nod from the media.

240. #PennState OLB Cameron Brown



Height: 6-5 2/8

Weight: 233

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 34

Wingspan: 78 7/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 26, 2020

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.97 (Developmental traits-based prospect/Backup/special-teams) In an interview earlier this week, Brown said he was "most excited" for the 40-yard dash and the shuttle drill at the Combine this week. Why? "There are a lot of question marks with the scouts about how fast I am. They genuinely don’t know. And with my shuttle, I feel like I’m going to move well and show them that I can change directions for a big guy." Long considered a physical specimen, Brown will have the opportunity to demonstrate that athleticism in Indianapolis during Saturday's workouts. Last season, Brown finished with 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks to go along with four pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He earned a third-team All-Big Ten nod from conference coaches and an honorable mention selection by the media for the effort.

303. #PennState CB John Reid



Height: 5-10 3/8

Weight: 187

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 30 1/8

Wingspan: 73 1/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2020