BlueWhiteIllustrated - NFL Camp Breakdown: Where Nittany Lions in the pros stand before the season

Although the Nittany Lions won't be playing football inside Beaver Stadium this fall, the NFL season is just under two weeks away, and there are plenty of Penn Staters to track as training camps wind down. Here's a look at the Nittany Lions on every NFL team, and where they stand as the season draws close.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders. (AP Images)

AFC East Buffalo Bills Ryan Bates is the lone Nittany Lion representative in upstate New York. He cracked the Bills' initial 53-man roster last season as a rookie after he was traded by the Eagles. He didn't make any appearances, but The Buffalo News projects he'll make the roster again in his second season. New York Jets Adam Gase's team features a trio of players with Nittany Lion ties: Kicker Sam Ficken, as well as Penn State basketball alum Ross Travis and former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan. Ficken finds himself in a battle with Brett Maher for his place, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer recently said he expects that race to go down to the end of camp. Travis was picked up by the Jets late last season as a depth option, and projects as the fourth name on the tight end depth chart. Hogan missed the second half of last season with a knee injury suffered with the Carolina Panthers, and will look for a fresh start in New York. The Jets also held a workout for DeAndre Thompkins last week but as of yet they haven't signed him. New England Patriots No Penn State players Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki is the lone Nittany Lion playing in South Florida. In his second season as a pro, he was targeted 89 times, making 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns. He'll look to build on that in his third year with the Dolphins. Also, he apparently really, really likes receiving gloves:





AFC South Indianapolis Colts The Colts chose Robert Windsor in the sixth round of this spring's draft to bolster their defensive front. He's already earning some praise from Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Houston Texans Recruited by Bill O'Brien while he held Penn State's head coaching position, John Reid is impressing O'Brien again, several years later, as a rookie in Texans camp. Tennessee Titans DaQaon Jones registered 42 total tackles and a sack as a nose tackle for the Titans last season, and looks poised to retain his starting spot. He's joined by fellow Nittany Lion Jack Crawford, who was recently removed from the COVID-19 reserve list. Crawford should provide the Titans with some depth at defensive end. Jacksonville Jaguars No Penn State players

AFC North Pittsburgh Steelers Left guard and apparent Super Bowl ring magnet Stefen Wisniewski moved to the Steel City this offseason on a 2-year deal worth just shy of $3 million. He'll face competition in training camp for the starting spot from Matt Feiler. He's joined there by safety Marcus Allen, who is entering his third professional season and has had his position tinkered with by Mike Tomlin recently.

Former PSU safety Marcus Allen is practicing with the inside linebackers today in individual work. Steelers are down to 4 ILBs on the roster. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 27, 2020

Baltimore Ravens There has been some speculation within the media that Trace McSorley might not make the Ravens' 53-man roster. He made one appearance for the Ravens last season but did not attempt a pass. McSorley did throw two touchdowns in practice on Thursday, though, which is likely to help his cause. Cleveland Browns No Penn State players Cincinnati Bengals No Penn State players AFC West Denver Broncos The Broncos have what could be quite an exciting duo of Nittany Lions in their wide receiver corps in KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton. Hamler, however, suffered a setback last week in the form of a hamstring injury that has put his status for the regular season in question. As for Hamilton, he'll be looking to build on a sophomore season that saw him reel in 28 of 52 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City Chiefs No Penn State players Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib signed a contract worth $25 million with Las Vegas during the offseason after moving on from Tampa Bay, where he accumulated six sacks last season. Tight end Nick Bowers also signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent, and will likely need to impress to earn a roster spot. Los Angeles Chargers No Penn State players



NFC East New York Giants Home to a sizable Penn State contingent that includes Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Grant Haley, Austin Johnson and former defensive line coach Sean Spencer, there's plenty of reasons to pay attention to the Giants this fall. We all know what Barkley can do, but Brown is trying to carve a role for himself as a rookie linebacker. Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema told reporters recently that he's seen an "upward tick" from Brown every day on the practice field. Haley, who started three games for the Giants last year, has come under some media criticism for his coverage ability in camp as he moves into year three. Johnson, meanwhile, is a new signing for the Giants. He started just one game for the Titans last season after starting nine the season before. Dallas Cowboys Veteran linebacker Sean Lee was reportedly back practicing with the Cowboys on Wednesday after suffering a minor injury last week. He's moving into his age-34 season, but he managed to appear in all 16 of the Cowboys' games last season for the first time in his career. The other Nittany Lion on the Cowboys' roster is Conner McGovern, who is competing for the starting job at left guard after Dallas took him with a third round pick in last season's draft. Philadelphia Eagles There's sure to be an exciting group of young former Penn Staters in green and white this season, headlined by Miles Sanders. Eagles coach Doug Pederson named him the No. 1-running back at the start of camp, but Sanders has since suffered a lower-body injury that has him out on a week-to-week basis. Rookie Shareef Miller is there also. Despite being a fourth-round pick, some of the Philly media seems to think that Miller might be on the roster bubble. The Eagles also just signed Trevor Williams after previously cutting him.





Congratulations to Trevor Williams on signing with the @Eagles!



The Terry Smith (@CoachTerryPSU) product is headed back to PA. 📍#MadeInHappyValley#WeAre pic.twitter.com/E7gEB9HJem — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 27, 2020

Washington Football Team Troy Apke appears to be in line to compete for the starting job at free safety. He appeared in 15 games for Washington last season and secured his first career interception.

Training Camp Press Conference - Troy Apke https://t.co/FYotNUU0fK — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 24, 2020

NFC South Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin, fresh off a breakout season in which he had 1,333 receiving hards and nine touchdowns, has been absent from the practice field a few times this week. When he was asked about it, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, "that's for me to know and nobody else to find out." Also in camp with Tampa is offensive lineman Donovan Smith, who had previously said he didn't think the risk of playing in a pandemic was worth it after the birth of his daughter in July. He was convinced by the Buccaneers' safety protocols to change course. The Buccaneers also just inked offensive lineman AQ Shipley to deal on Thursday.



Carolina Panthers Yetur Gross-Matos is the only Nittany Lion on the Panthers' roster, after being chosen in the second round of this spring's draft. There's plenty of competition for a starting job at defensive end in camp after the Panthers signed veteran Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings. Notably, though, Gross-Matos spurred the Panthers' defensive line to a crucial victory in a hot dog eating contest, so we'll have to wait and see how that impacts his playing time outlook.



The Rookie D-Line took the first dub! pic.twitter.com/1qIGJNrEy6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2020

New Orleans Saints Blake Gillikin is the only Penn State player in Saints camp, as a backup to Saints punter Thomas Morstead. His road to a roster spot is likely a difficult one, but he's impressed special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi with his versatility. Atlanta Falcons No Penn State players NFC North Minnesota Vikings Undrafted free agent wide receiver Dan Chisena has latched on with the Vikings in camp, where he's putting his track speed to use as a gunner on special teams. Also in Minnesota is defensive lineman Anthony Zettel, fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Most early media projections have him making the roster. Chicago Bears The architect of one of the most famous catches in Penn State history, Allen Robinson had a fantastic season with the Bears in 2019, posting 1147 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's out for the time being with a minor ankle injury, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he's not worried about his status. Green Bay Packers Adrian Amos is set for his second year in Green Bay, after starting all 16 games for the Packers last season and grabbing a pair of interceptions. He's emerging as the leader in their secondary. Detroit Lions Linebacker Jason Cabinda might be in for a position change. He's playing fullback in Lions camp following a string of injuries. He played fullback for Detroit in Week 17 last season in a goal line situation and helped create a touchdown with a lead block. Amani Oruwariye was placed on the COVID-19 list four weeks ago but is now back in camp. He started two games and grabbed two interceptions for the Lions last season and will look to build on that. Also with the Lions is veteran tight end Jesse James. He'll be in for plenty of competition after the Lions drafted Iowa standout TJ Hockenson. NFC West San Francisco 49ers Kicker Robbie Gould is moving into year 16 with the 49ers, and he made an interesting observation about kicking in stadiums without fans recently. Kevin Givens is also in the Bay Area after appearing in one game last season. He picked up a sack during a training camp drill on Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks No Penn State players Los Angeles Rams Nick Scott appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, mostly on special teams. He's put together a strong camp at defensive back, though, creating two takeaways.



Can't get over how amazing @SoFiStadium is 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tSyId3by4x — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 23, 2020