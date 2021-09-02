Next steps in NIL take shape for Penn State athletics, business community

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was the featured speaker on a Zoom presentation with local business leaders Thursday afternoon. An opportunity to further educate business stakeholders in the State College region about the new frontier of name, image, and likeness rules changes that have opened the door to partnerships between businesses and Penn State student-athletes, the Nittany Lions’ AD served as a bridge to the two parties. Offering her sincere appreciation for the branding partnerships that have already helped to create “entrepreneurial” opportunities for Penn State student-athletes since the July 1 inception of the adoption of the new rules, Barbour also acknowledged the quickly approaching future in which those avenues expand exponentially. “It's not a stretch at all for me to speak on behalf of students at Penn State, but specifically student-athletes who we know that this will benefit. It will be incredibly helpful and valuable in their entrepreneurial pursuits, involving name, image, and likeness,” Barbour said. “We know a lot of work has gone into this and I know it will benefit students and I believe very strongly that there will be a mutual benefit to our community as well.”

A new collaboration between the local business community and Penn State athletics launched Thursday.

The product of the “work” Barbour was speaking about, however, was the actual star of the afternoon’s presentation. A new site, HappyValleyTalent.com, formed through partnerships led by the Centre County Chamber of Business and Industry (CBICC), was launched Thursday afternoon. A portal that creates an easy-to-use pairing for local businesses and Penn State student-athletes, the initiative is one that the Nittany Lion athletic department and business community are counting on to expand opportunities for branding partnerships and promotions. Already having established the STATEment program within Penn State athletics, a structured plan intending to create an educational path toward entrepreneurial opportunities for Nittany Lion athletes, as well as a Penn State-exclusive portal to connect former student-athletes with current players, the new CBICC site localizes the effort.

