Enai White, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 class, is close to narrowing down his long list of suitors. The Rivals100 outside linebacker out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School is working with a top 13 right now but fewer than half of those schools will be left standing in the not too distant future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I narrowed it down to 13 schools and I'm looking at narrowing it down again, probably to five or six," White said. "I like Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, USC, Penn State, LSU, and Oklahoma right now. Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas are still hanging around. Miami and Ole Miss I haven't heard much from lately. "I want to get to all the schools so I have a feel for all of them," he said. "I'm trying to cut my list down before our season starts in March. I want to have those five or six schools to focus on so I can put all my energy and focus into my season. I'd like to commit sometime at the beginning of my senior year. I'm not sure how visiting schools might change but I'd like to commit sometime before we start playing in the fall." Ohio State- "I'm talking to coach Larry Johnson a lot," he said. "I also communicate with coach Day too. We have conversations about how they want to use me, future things, and what would happen if I go there for a visit. We've been communicating a lot. They fought hard in the championship game but Alabama was just the better team."

Florida- "I see they have a really high roof with how they're playing," said White. "They came out this year on fire and were a little different. I like what I've been seeing from them. I like how they carry themselves and how they communicate with me. They're really down to earth. They communicate with me but not too much and not too little. It's just right. I like their vibe. I like how they're going to use me on the field too. They finished top five in sacks this year I think. There is a lot that I like about them when I sit down and watch them. I've been talking to their whole staff."

Oregon- "I like the Ducks because they said they're going to use me differently," he said. "They said it's not going to be just how everybody else is going to use me and I like that because I want to be different. They want to show everything I can do, not just one thing. Coach Joe Salave'a is my guy over there."

USC- "I see a lot of player leaders out there," White said. "They have a lot of players out there that are reaching out to recruit and get kids and I like that. I like to see that they're all trying to chip in. I like the coaches and what they're building out there. It's far away and I can get away from Philly so I can focus on what I'm doing and go to work. Coach So'oto is a cool guy. We just have regular conversations most of the time."

Penn State- "They're going through a little adversity but that doesn't effect my decision," he said. "I feel like it's all love at Penn State. The way they want to use me and the plan they have for me, there's a lot Penn State has to offer. I'm wondering if I'd be too close to Philly and if I'd need to get out on an adventure and see different things. I like everything Penn State has to offer. They have a lot of in-state guys already committed. Once Ken (Talley) committed, he was on me heavy. I know Mekhi Flowers and when he committed, they all started to look at me. I'm really cool with those guys too. The last time I was up there was for a game in the 2019 season."

LSU- "Those coaches are always talking about how I'm a freak and how they want to use me in a lot of different ways to show my game off," said White. "They don't hit me up too much or too little. I know I'd feel comfortable there. After the defensive coordinator left, I've only been texting with some of the other coaches but I haven't really gotten on the phone with them lately."

Oklahoma- "I can get to the quarterback a lot and I feel like they could use that," he said. "I could show off my speed and my game there. My relationship with those guys is good. They came off pretty good and they're definitely one of my options. I watched them a little bit this year. I see that I could be that guy if I were to go there. I talk to a lot of the coaches there."

RIVALS' REACTION...