From the jump Saturday, my mind went back to my first interview with new Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig.

Sitting down for a 20-minute Q&A in the first days of June, Lorig was running through his media obligations and getting his assistants and players prepared for the ensuing weeks of summer workouts. The man tasked with reversing a miserable 2018 season for Penn State’s special teams, Lorig wasn’t necessarily relaxed, but his confidence about the Nittany Lions’ upcoming year was unmistakable.

And from the moment Jordan Stout booted his first kickoff into the end zone, that confidence appeared well-placed. Welcoming Stout, a former walk-on at Virginia Tech who finished as one of the nation’s best kickoff specialists as a true freshman before transferring to Penn State this summer, the Nittany Lions now had a weapon of sneaky significance.

“We've added a piece that we can now compete, absolutely. We'll have the best kicker in the country and the best punter in the country and one of the best returners in the country,” said Lorig. “A lot of people don't realize. They think special teams are about the team, and they are about the team. However, if you don't have a punter, a kicker, a snapper, and a returner, the rest doesn't matter. I'm being literal. Obviously, it matters, but a lot of people think, we got a bunch of good players and we have just an okay kicker. Well, that doesn't work.

“How high that ball goes, how many touchbacks that guy has, how many go out of bounds. That stuff is all going to be a major, major factor. You can have 10 trained killers and if your kicker isn't good, you're not going to be good. So as a special teams guy, I know that.

“Can we win a championship? As long as we have a great punter, check, great kicker, check, great field goal guy, check, great returner, check, absolutely.”

Look at the statistics Saturday.

Stout booted 13 kickoffs against Idaho. None were returned, putting the Vandals at the 25-yard line to start 13 of their 17 possessions. Only one kickoff didn’t reach the end zone, which resulted in a fair catch anyway, and at least half sailed through the back of the end zone.

At least twice, Stout’s kickoff nailed a photographer and on another, pegged a security guard in the back.

How Stout’s presence affects this team’s win/loss record this season will be hard to quantify, but there is little doubt that, for a defense that appears every bit as talented as its preseason hype, eliminating the very possibility of an opponent’s kickoff return game should be a major boon.

This, of course, is to say nothing of his 53-yard field goal in the first quarter, good for sixth-longest in Penn State history.

“I remember on the headset coaches were talking about Chisena being tired because he was on four special teams units,” said head coach James Franklin afterward. “I said, “What about [Jordan] Stout’s leg?” He had a really good game for us.”

Stout, of course, wasn’t the only piece from which to glean some information Saturday.

Let’s take a look at some of the other things that stood out: