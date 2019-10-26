EAST LANSING, Mich. - Penn State head coach James Franklin chose his words carefully. His Nittany Lions, fresh off a 28-7 win against Michigan State Saturday afternoon, had improved to 8-0 on the season. They showed poise and maturity and played complementary football to build a 21-0 lead at the half, executing throughout, in spite of rainy weather that was quickly going from bad to worse. And yet through a second half that included uncharacteristic unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, decision-making, and generally sloppy play to match the conditions outside, all of it left Franklin in a heightened state following the game. “It was an emotional game. I'm not going to get into the details with you guys, during the whole game. I'm not gonna make excuses. We're going to own it all. That's not who we are and that's not who we will be,” Franklin said. “And it was addressed today, and it will be addressed on Sunday, after you watch the tape and our team meeting.” One of the least penalized teams in college football this season, entering the tilt with the Spartans at No. 14 nationally with 33 total penalties on the year, the Nittany Lions were hit nine times for 104 yards in penalties. Making matters worse, beyond the one offensive hold, a special teams running into the kicker that called back a K.J. Hamler punt return for a touchdown, and four defensive penalties that included a hold, pass interference, offsides and illegal block, the Nittany Lions also were tagged three times with unsportsmanlike conduct calls. The second, charged against defensive lineman Antonio Shelton, was for spitting on his opponent and earned him an ejection from the game, for which he later apologized on Twitter.

I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior. I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again. — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 27, 2019

In a sentiment that was echoed by his players following the game, Franklin acknowledged the game’s emotional state, but also insisted that the uncharacteristic penalties will be corrected. “The worst thing you can do, and I've made this mistake earlier in my career is, you go in the locker room and you're upset after a tough win or after a tough loss and you don't handle things well,” Franklin said. “It was addressed, very clear, very direct, and we'll do it again on Sunday. But that's not who we are. And I think that people that have covered us for six years, I can be criticized for a lot of things, I don't think that's one. We played a disciplined style football around here. I take a lot of pride in the 700,000 fans and alumni fans that we represent.” And beyond even the penalties, that Penn State had an uncharacteristic turnover in the form of Sean Clifford’s second half interception, also gave Franklin pause. “There's things that pop up that as a coach, I struggle with. I take so much pride in not just the wins, but more importantly, in how we win and how we operate and how we manage things. We've done a great job of protecting the football. The interception that we had is not how we do things. That's not how we operate,” Franklin said. “So that one bothered me. Probably more so because I have such high expectations with him at how well he's played this year in terms of managing the football, that rolling out to the right, throwing back to the left, across the field, wet game, that's not who we are. That's not good football.” What other news and notes items emerged following the Nittany Lions’ win? Let’s go through some of them here:

