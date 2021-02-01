News & Notes: Coaching rumors & 2021 recruiting
Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has the latest on two topics that have dominated our message board over the past 24 hours, including the rumor that Penn State may be about to see a change in its coaching staff. On top of that, we have the latest on the staff's efforts to finish off the Class of 2021, plus their efforts in the transfer portal.
INSIDE THE DEN: COACHING & RECRUITING NEWS & NOTES
