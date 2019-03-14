One of New York's top 2020 prospects took his first unofficial visit to Penn State Wednesday.

Linebacker Will Mohan from Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn took in the Nittany Lions' first spring practice of 2019. A four-star prospect, Mohan told BWI recently that he's been building a steady relationship with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, noting that the pair talk multiple times a week.

“I’ve been talking with Coach Spencer and some other coaches," Mohan said in an interview earlier this month "We talk like three times a week. He’ll probably text me Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

"He’s a cool guy and he’s talking to me a lot about how they really want me there. They also sent me their schedule [for spring practice]. They’ve been telling me the different dates and stuff for when I can visit. But he’s real cool. I love his vibe."

So far, the 6-foot-1, 190 pound backer holds 14 scholarship offers, including five from the Big Ten. In fact, those schools make up the majority of the programs recruiting him the hardest.

“Right now, it’s Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State and Nebraska. They’re probably who I’m talking with the most," he said. "Also, Michigan State has been reaching out a lot, too. Wisconsin and Miami are talking to me, too.”

Before Wednesday's visit, Ohio State has been the only school that Mohan had previously seen. He said earlier this month that he wants to get back to Columbus soon and also see Michigan and Miami when he gets the chance.

In 2018, Mohan totaled 52 tackles and 13 sacks. He also took an interception back for a touchdown. He's currently the 20th-ranked outside linebacker and the third-ranked prospect in New York for the current recruiting class.