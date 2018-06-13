Jake Smith is one of six prospects from Arizona in the Rivals250.

6: The number of prospects from Arizona in the Rivals250

The usual suspects dominated the top 15 states with the most players in the Rivals250, but one that sticks out is Arizona. The state usually has a couple major prospects, but six is a lot for the Grand Canyon State. In fact, the state of Arizona hasn't had six players in the Rivals250 since the 2011 class, when it had eight. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and athlete Jake Smith are inside the Rivals100, while Brayden Liebrock, Ty Robinson, Noa Pola-Gates and Matthew Pola-Mao made the Rivals250. Pola-Mao, at No. 152, is the lowest ranked of the group, but solidly inside the Rivals250.

4: The number of outside linebackers that moved into the Rivals250

This number aims to point out which positions had the best spring evaluation period. There are more outside linebackers that moved into the Rivals250 than any other position. Six strongside defensive ends dropped out of the Rivals250. When it comes to players that were already in the Rivals250, the position that - on average - moved up the most was offensive tackle. The big moves up by Jason Rodriguez (143), Anthony Bradford (62) and Amari Kight (47) helped tilt the scales in their favor. On the other hand, inside linebacker - on average - fell more than any other position.

11: The number of players from the Southeast that dropped out of the Rivals250

The Southeast is the most talented region of the country, but it didn't fare well in terms of the number of players that moved out of the Rivals250. More players from the Southeast fell out of the Rivals250 than any other region. The West and Mid-South both increased the number of players in the Rivals250 by two. Of the players that weren't new in the Rivals250, the Mid-Atlantic and West regions had the most players that moved up at least 15 spots in the Rivals250.

34: The number of wide receivers in the Rivals250

Which position has the most players in the Rivals250? It is generally wide receiver, and it wasn't that close in this version of the Rivals250. There are 34 wide receivers in the Rivals250 and 17 in the Rivals100. Cornerback was the second-most represented position, with 28, followed closely by offensive tackle, with 27.

37: The number of states represented in the Rivals250

Xavier Truss Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It's pretty impressive how spread out the talent is in this recruiting class. Some unusual states have popped up in the Rivals250, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Minnesota. There hasn't been a player from Minnesota in the Rivals250 since Carter Coughlin in the 2016 class. Xavier Truss is the first player from Rhode Island to ever land in the Rivals250.

64: The number of players in the Rivals250 from Florida or Georgia