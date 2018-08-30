When Penn State takes the field against Appalachian State on Saturday, it’ll be the freshman debut for some of the marquee recruits from the 2018 signing class, one that ranked as one of the best in school history. It’ll also be the debut of another marquee addition from this past offseason. Not a recruit, however. Rather, recruit-er. For new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, it’ll be the first time coaching from the Beaver Stadium sideline, at least for a regular season game. Hired by head coach James Franklin in January and considered an ace recruiter throughout the Southeast, Seider was part of the Blue-White Game festivities in April. This will be his formal introduction. “I’m excited,” he said. “Got a little feeling of it in the spring having [71,000] in the spring game, which I thought was outstanding but to come in and watch 106,000 people, that’s going to be something special. You always cherish your memories and your first experiences and different things. I think, I’m going to let this soak in and enjoy the moment. Take it in, but it’s a good thing [that] it’s not my first rodeo so I don’t get caught up in the moment too much. Understand we’ve got a game to go play.” Seider will be one of the seven position coaches who are set to coach from the sideline this season. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ricky Rahne will be joined in the booth by Tim Banks, who leads the safeties and is a co-defensive coordinator.

Seider works with freshman Ricky Slade following a preseason practice.

Seider prefers to be up close and personal to the action. After recent stops at Florida and West Virginia coaching their RBs, he has developed a keen sense of awareness with his pupils. When balancing a runner’s workload – between finding a rhythm and avoiding fatigue – Seider looks for certain signals in his backs to ensure they stay fresh. “Usually I'm pretty good at reading body language,” he said. “I can tell when a guy needs a blow.” He’ll have his eye out for that during this season, as the Nittany Lions are forced to put the Saquon Barkley era behind them. Miles Sanders is the heir apparent and the coaches are hopeful he's ready to thrive with a full-time responsibility. The junior from Pittsburgh has only carried the ball 56 times throughout his first two seasons, however, for an average shy of 2.5 carries per game. That rate figures to increase substantially in 2018, as he’s listed as the No. 1 RB on this week’s official depth chart. Just how many times Sanders is asked to tote the football, however, remains to be seen. Seider suggested that the pace is to be determined based on the flow of the game. “It’s more of a feel thing more than anything,” he said. “Get him in rhythm. Sometimes a drive dictates how long you leave a guy in. It could be swing routes, it could be run plays, so it’s always been a feel. I’ve been fortunate where I have been in situations where I’ve played multiple [RBs]. Of course you want to establish that first guy, get him going without wearing him out especially if it’s a long game.” Sanders and Seider have created code words, of sorts, to stay on the same page regarding how Sanders is holding up throughout a game. When he feels the need to opt out for a play or two, one of his backups are called in. Listed No. 2 on the depth chart behind Sanders is redshirt senior Mark Allen, who Seider values as “a veteran guy [and] somebody you trust” who “can go in and give [Sanders] a blow every now and then.”

A fifth-year senior, Allen is Sanders' primary backup for now, but Slade will get his chances. Steve Manuel/BWI