Pennsylvania's newly released guidance for public gatherings has opened the door to attendance at Beaver Stadium for players' and coaches' families this season. Announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, guidelines for capacity of gatherings has been amended to allow for considerably more attendance than the previous guidelines of 25 people for indoor gatherings and 250 for outdoor gatherings. Working in conjunction with local municipalities, the state has created "Maximum Occupancy Calculators" with new recommendations in place.

In the case of Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium this season, the guidance would allow for up to 7,500 individuals in attendance, though the Nittany Lions' Athletic Department immediately issued a statement detailing what the new guidance would mean for spectators. "We are aware the Governor has updated his guidance on large gatherings related to sporting events," the statement reads. "This updated directive on stadium capacity will most directly allow families of our football student-athletes and essential staff involved in the game day operation to be present this fall. We are pleased to be able to accommodate those closest to our football program and enable them to cheer on their family members. The Big Ten’s guidelines of families only will not permit us to welcome additional fans to Beaver Stadium in 2020."

Today @GovernorTomWolf and @SecretaryLevine amended existing #COVID19 orders to allow for adjusted capacity to gathering limits while keeping in place the proven mitigation tools that include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Read more: https://t.co/emfU26Z6lX pic.twitter.com/0XN8VBkSSP — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 6, 2020