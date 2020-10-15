Take a look at what he had to say about each contributor, below:

Thursday evening, Trautwein joined host Steve Jones on the Penn State Coaches Show and detailed every expected contributor along the offensive line with now just one week remaining until Penn State kicks off its year when it travels to Indiana.

Penn State's new offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein, has at his disposal a two-deep that head coach James Franklin recently described as one of the best in the country.

Michal Menet:

He's smart and he loves football. Those two things, in my mind, can get you far in the game.

He'll send me a cut up or he'll send me a video of a play from Indiana or whoever we're playing against or a practice and says, What did I do wrong? What do I need to do better here? Or, what look is this or who would I point in this? He loves football. He's always trying to get better.

He's always trying to make sure that he's gonna put himself in the best situation out on the field technique wise and then assignment sound. If you have that, you're gonna be a heck of a football player in college and then also those habits build you for the NFL as well.

I don't know if you watch a lot of NFL football, but there's some very average talent offensive linemen out there, but that are really smart and they understand the game of football and they just do their job. That's what you'd want and that's what Menet does.





Will Fries: (At right tackle and has "dabbled" at right guard)

Will also loves the game of football. He tries to be a technician. He wants to go out there every day and work on something, make sure that he gets better at something, adds something to his toolbox every day, which is great. He's slowly just getting better and better and better. He's still getting better.

A guy usually going into his fifth year, sometimes that doesn't happen, but it is happening. He's getting better every day and it's great to see how he works and what he does every day. All the work that he puts in, it's starting to show.





Rasheed Walker:

He's athletic. He's a guy that loves to be coached. He wants to come out every day and work on something. He's a competitor. And I love to see that when you have a guy that just goes out and tries to work on his craft and wants to be great and has the tools and the athleticism, it's fun to coach a guy like that. He's that guy. He's learning the game of football and he's taking my coaching and I see him having a really big year this year.





CJ Thorpe:

He's a finisher. You ask all the offensive line coaches in the country and you ask what they want, they want a guy that's tough, a guy that wants to finish every play. That's what CJ brings to our unit.

He loves the game of football and he's going out there and he's trying to impose his will on anybody that wants to go against him. It kind of sets the tone for the whole offensive line, so it's great to have. And then a lot of guys are like that in this room and it's great to see.





Mike Miranda:

I just like that he's a technician. He knows exactly what to do. He communicates. He helps balance the offensive line because he also can play center. And he can play both guard positions. So he's a guy that is versatile and he's the guy that we definitely need and it's awesome to be able to coach him. He takes coaching very well. He loves the game. He loves getting coached.