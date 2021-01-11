New Big Ten team intrigues 2022 four-star RB Kaytron Allen
Kaytron Allen released his top 10 in recent days, a list that will assuredly be cut in the coming months as the 2022 four-star running back works closer to a decision.Alabama, Maryland, Tennessee, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news