Need for speed: New OC Mike Yurcich to bring tempo to PSU offense
James Franklin's vision for Penn State's new offense is clear, because he's already seen it play out.
When Penn State has been at its most successful under Franklin, its offense could be relied upon to take care of the football, break off big plays, and, of course, play with an increased tempo. It failed to do that for much of the 2020 season.
"A few years ago, we were running the spread, we were mixing in tempo, we were doing a bunch of those things and it had a lot of success," Franklin said in January. "...This, hopefully, is going to get us a little bit loser to that, who we want to be and what our philosophy is on offense. It aligns more with where we're at. But yeah, tempo will be a part of that as well."
Enter Mike Yurchich, who certainly knows a thing or two about tempo.
"Tempo is something that's really helped us as an offense," he said Tuesday in his first press conference since joining Penn State's staff. "...It can harm you if you're not careful and don't know what you're doing."
On the surface, it may seem like the Nittany Lions played with quite a bit of pace last season with Kirk Ciarrocca at the helm of the offense.
Only UCF and Kent State averaged more offensive snaps per game than Penn State, with 81.9.
But the Nittany Lions did that while also boasting the 10th-most time of possession in college football, controlling the ball for 33:41 every game, on average. That equals out to a rate of 2.43 plays per minute, Penn State's lowest since 2017.
|Season
|Time of Possession
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|
2020
|
33:41
|
81.9
|
2.43
|
2019
|
27:58
|
69.2
|
2.47
|
2018
|
27:41
|
71.5
|
2.58
|
2017
|
30:20
|
72.2
|
2.38
|
2016
|
27:43
|
67.9
|
2.45
As the chart above shows, there hasn't been too much variance in Penn State's tempo since 2016 — nor was last season really an outlier in that department.
However, Yurcich's offense at Texas last season was significantly faster, averaging 2.66 plays per minute. And, during his last years at Oklahoma State, the pace was even more rapid.
|Season
|Time of Possession
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|
2018
|
27:16
|
79.2
|
2.90
|
2017
|
28:06
|
78.9
|
2.81
|
2016
|
28:40
|
76.0
|
2.65
|
2015
|
29:16
|
77.8
|
2.65
|
2014
|
28:06
|
72.8
|
2.59
|
2013
|
27:07
|
77.0
|
2.84
Yurcich's lowest tempo from his time at Oklahoma State is still higher than anything Penn State has seen during its last five seasons.
For Yurcich, playing that way accomplishes two different things. It limits the defense's ability to communicate, and, course, it tires them out.
"The things that are good about tempo is you try to minimize the amount of communication the defense can have between snaps," he said, "because there's plenty of that, based on your alignments, based on where the [running] back is, based on whether it's three-by-one, based on where the ball is in the middle of the field. So, you're trying to really handcuff them into minimizing how much they can communicate in between each play. They've got to get [themselves] straight, they've to to get their call, and so you're trying to minimize that.
"You're trying to exhaust them. You're trying to wear them out, get them huffing and puffing."
Tempo, Yurcich said, can act as an equalizer.
He cautioned that it has its drawbacks, and he said he's a proponent of modifying his approach to conform with the players at his disposal.
But, the numbers show that he's ready to turn up the speed, and that's exactly what Franklin wants.
