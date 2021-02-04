James Franklin's vision for Penn State's new offense is clear, because he's already seen it play out. When Penn State has been at its most successful under Franklin, its offense could be relied upon to take care of the football, break off big plays, and, of course, play with an increased tempo. It failed to do that for much of the 2020 season. "A few years ago, we were running the spread, we were mixing in tempo, we were doing a bunch of those things and it had a lot of success," Franklin said in January. "...This, hopefully, is going to get us a little bit loser to that, who we want to be and what our philosophy is on offense. It aligns more with where we're at. But yeah, tempo will be a part of that as well." Enter Mike Yurchich, who certainly knows a thing or two about tempo. "Tempo is something that's really helped us as an offense," he said Tuesday in his first press conference since joining Penn State's staff. "...It can harm you if you're not careful and don't know what you're doing." Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial



On the surface, it may seem like the Nittany Lions played with quite a bit of pace last season with Kirk Ciarrocca at the helm of the offense. Only UCF and Kent State averaged more offensive snaps per game than Penn State, with 81.9. But the Nittany Lions did that while also boasting the 10th-most time of possession in college football, controlling the ball for 33:41 every game, on average. That equals out to a rate of 2.43 plays per minute, Penn State's lowest since 2017.

PSU Tempo — Last 5 Seasons Season Time of Possession Plays per Game Plays per Minute 2020 33:41 81.9 2.43 2019 27:58 69.2 2.47 2018 27:41 71.5 2.58 2017 30:20 72.2 2.38 2016 27:43 67.9 2.45

As the chart above shows, there hasn't been too much variance in Penn State's tempo since 2016 — nor was last season really an outlier in that department. However, Yurcich's offense at Texas last season was significantly faster, averaging 2.66 plays per minute. And, during his last years at Oklahoma State, the pace was even more rapid.

Tempo at OKST under Yurcich Season Time of Possession Plays per Game Plays per Minute 2018 27:16 79.2 2.90 2017 28:06 78.9 2.81 2016 28:40 76.0 2.65 2015 29:16 77.8 2.65 2014 28:06 72.8 2.59 2013 27:07 77.0 2.84