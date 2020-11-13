Nebraska Preview: The Winds of Change
There are no bad teams in college football. There are only good teams to which bad things sometimes happen.
At least that’s the impression you might come away with after listening to the press conference patter that coaches exchange in the days leading up to just about any game. Whether motivated by genuine concern about an opponent’s capabilities or a desire to avoid controversy or some combination of those two imperatives, coaches almost always talk in glowing terms about their upcoming foe, no matter what its record.
That’s the case as Penn State gets set to face Nebraska this weekend. When third-year Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost was asked on Monday if he thought the Nittany Lions are better than their record might indicate, he emphatically agreed that they are.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” he said. “You watch the first game, and give credit to Indiana, but you know, Penn State pretty much dominated most of that game and just didn’t come out on top. I thought they battled with a really good Ohio State team [the following week], and they just had some unfortunate things happen to them in the Maryland game.”
The next day at his weekly presser, James Franklin returned the compliment, talking up Frost, whom he’s known since 2006 when they were both on Kansas State’s staff, and Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
And yet, to judge them by the metric that matters most, neither of these teams are very good right now. Penn State and Nebraska will bring a combined record of 0-5 into their first meeting in Lincoln since 2012. The Nittany Lions have been losing by steadily growing margins the past three weeks, while Nebraska had its original home opener canceled and lost the two games it has gotten to play – visits to Ohio State and Northwestern.
Bad luck has indeed played a role in both teams’ skids. Penn State, for instance, quite possibly stopped Michael Penix Jr. short of the pylon on Indiana’s winning two-point conversion in overtime, but replay officials declined to overturn the call on the field, and the Lions have been trending in the wrong direction ever since.
As for the Cornhuskers, they might have been a whole lot sharper last Saturday at Northwestern if they hadn’t been forced to take an impromptu bye week due to Wisconsin’s COVID outbreak. (The Big Ten refused to allow them to fill the sudden hole in their schedule with a nonconference game vs. Chattanooga.)
But the unsightly records that both teams currently sport can’t be entirely written off as the residue of a few bad bounces or unlucky breaks. They’ve both got issues.
Nebraska’s most pressing concern heading into this weekend’s game is at quarterback, where Frost must decide whether to stick with junior Adrian Martinez or give redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey an extended audition.
Ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018, Martinez was an early recruiting coup for Frost. The Fresno, Calif., native went on to become the first true freshman QB in the program’s long history to start on opening day, and he enjoyed a smashing debut season, averaging 295.1 yards per game to rank 12th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense.
But, partly due to injuries, Martinez’s passing numbers declined as a sophomore. His completion rate fell from 65 percent that first year to 59 percent, his passing-yards-per-game average went from 237.9 to 195.6, and his touchdown-interception ratio slipped from 17-8 to 10-9.
That downward trend continued in Nebraska’s first two games this season. Against Ohio State and Northwestern, Martinez completed 57 percent of his passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns.
With the offense sputtering last weekend in Evanston, Frost pulled Martinez in favor of McCaffrey late in the third quarter following an interception at the Northwestern goal line. That decision looked for a while as though it might pay off. McCaffrey, a former Rivals three-star prospect from Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, spearheaded a drive that reached the Wildcats’ 2-yard line with six minutes remaining and Nebraska trailing by eight. But a first-down handoff to Dedrick Mills lost yardage, and a pass into traffic at the goal line on second down was intercepted. Northwestern ended up holding off the Cornhuskers for a 21-13 victory.
Frost said McCaffrey’s inexperience contributed to the Cornhuskers’ problems at the goal line. “We had a play on first-and-goal at the 2 that we made a mistake on,” he said. “He kind of got us in the wrong thing. That’s a first-game thing. Obviously, the interception was unfortunate. That’s got to be a high ball, high and inside. So there were a couple of mistakes, but Luke’s personality in general – he’s a spark plug. He’s just got energy that exudes out of him, and I think people rally to that. And that’s why we did it. We felt like we needed a spark, and his nature provides that spark.”
Frost was noncommittal about which of his quarterbacks will start against Penn State. “I think our team understands that we’re going to… let them compete on the practice field and play the guy who practices the best and gives us the best chance to win,” he said. “There are a bunch of positions that will be that way this week, including quarterback.”
As the losses mount, the pressure increases for Frost to get things turned around. When he returned to his alma mater in December 2017, it was seen as a home run hire for a program that hadn’t been living up to its reputation as one of the game’s great traditional powers. In the 20 seasons the Cornhuskers played in-between Tom Osborne’s retirement and Frost’s arrival, they went through four head coaches, endured five nonwinning campaigns and enjoyed only six seasons in which they won 10 or more games.
Frost, the starting quarterback on Osborne’s 1997 national championship team, had been successful at every step of his coaching career, developing a reputation as a quarterback guru while serving as offensive coordinator at Oregon, then parlaying his success in Eugene into a head coaching spot at UCF, where he went 13-0 in his second season.
Those credentials made him the perfect choice to succeed Mike Riley at Nebraska, but there’s been no turnaround, as the Cornhuskers have scuffled to a 9-17 record during Frost’s tenure in Lincoln. While he’s banked plenty of goodwill thanks to his long association with the program, there’s a growing sense of urgency, and no one feels it more acutely than Frost himself.
“The state of Nebraska means so much to me. This program is everything. This is my life right now, and I’m doing everything I can to get this where everybody wants it [to be] as fast as possible,” he said. “It certainly hasn’t gotten there as quick as I want it to, but I haven’t for one second lost hope and belief in where we’re going and what we’re doing. ... It’s about turning the page and finding a way to win a game and then getting on a roll and getting some momentum. I think once that starts to happen, we have all the pieces in the program that we need to win, and win at a good clip.”
The Cornhuskers will have another chance on Saturday to get that momentum-changing victory, but they’ll be facing an opponent that is looking to alter the trajectory of its own season. Frost is preparing to see the kind of Penn State team that lots of people thought they were going to see this season, not the one that sits at the bottom of the Big Ten East Division standings. The Nittany Lions, he said, “weren’t expecting to be where they are. But it’s a really, really good team, a really talented team that we have coming in here.”
