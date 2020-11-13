There are no bad teams in college football. There are only good teams to which bad things sometimes happen. At least that’s the impression you might come away with after listening to the press conference patter that coaches exchange in the days leading up to just about any game. Whether motivated by genuine concern about an opponent’s capabilities or a desire to avoid controversy or some combination of those two imperatives, coaches almost always talk in glowing terms about their upcoming foe, no matter what its record. That’s the case as Penn State gets set to face Nebraska this weekend. When third-year Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost was asked on Monday if he thought the Nittany Lions are better than their record might indicate, he emphatically agreed that they are. HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” he said. “You watch the first game, and give credit to Indiana, but you know, Penn State pretty much dominated most of that game and just didn’t come out on top. I thought they battled with a really good Ohio State team [the following week], and they just had some unfortunate things happen to them in the Maryland game.” The next day at his weekly presser, James Franklin returned the compliment, talking up Frost, whom he’s known since 2006 when they were both on Kansas State’s staff, and Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. And yet, to judge them by the metric that matters most, neither of these teams are very good right now. Penn State and Nebraska will bring a combined record of 0-5 into their first meeting in Lincoln since 2012. The Nittany Lions have been losing by steadily growing margins the past three weeks, while Nebraska had its original home opener canceled and lost the two games it has gotten to play – visits to Ohio State and Northwestern. Bad luck has indeed played a role in both teams’ skids. Penn State, for instance, quite possibly stopped Michael Penix Jr. short of the pylon on Indiana’s winning two-point conversion in overtime, but replay officials declined to overturn the call on the field, and the Lions have been trending in the wrong direction ever since. As for the Cornhuskers, they might have been a whole lot sharper last Saturday at Northwestern if they hadn’t been forced to take an impromptu bye week due to Wisconsin’s COVID outbreak. (The Big Ten refused to allow them to fill the sudden hole in their schedule with a nonconference game vs. Chattanooga.) But the unsightly records that both teams currently sport can’t be entirely written off as the residue of a few bad bounces or unlucky breaks. They’ve both got issues. Nebraska’s most pressing concern heading into this weekend’s game is at quarterback, where Frost must decide whether to stick with junior Adrian Martinez or give redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey an extended audition. Ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018, Martinez was an early recruiting coup for Frost. The Fresno, Calif., native went on to become the first true freshman QB in the program’s long history to start on opening day, and he enjoyed a smashing debut season, averaging 295.1 yards per game to rank 12th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense. But, partly due to injuries, Martinez’s passing numbers declined as a sophomore. His completion rate fell from 65 percent that first year to 59 percent, his passing-yards-per-game average went from 237.9 to 195.6, and his touchdown-interception ratio slipped from 17-8 to 10-9. That downward trend continued in Nebraska’s first two games this season. Against Ohio State and Northwestern, Martinez completed 57 percent of his passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns. With the offense sputtering last weekend in Evanston, Frost pulled Martinez in favor of McCaffrey late in the third quarter following an interception at the Northwestern goal line. That decision looked for a while as though it might pay off. McCaffrey, a former Rivals three-star prospect from Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, spearheaded a drive that reached the Wildcats’ 2-yard line with six minutes remaining and Nebraska trailing by eight. But a first-down handoff to Dedrick Mills lost yardage, and a pass into traffic at the goal line on second down was intercepted. Northwestern ended up holding off the Cornhuskers for a 21-13 victory.

Will QB Adrian Martinez return Saturday, or will freshman Luke McCaffrey get the nod?