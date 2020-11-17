It’s much less surprising now that Penn State is 0-4 to start the 2020 season when compared to just two weeks ago.

Once again, the Nittany Lions dug themselves another three-touchdown deficit early versus Nebraska, and despite the Cornhusker's insistence on letting Penn State back into the game, Penn State couldn't find their way into the end zone. The result is a seven-point loss and a quarterback change midway through the season. While turnovers ultimately led to Sean Clifford’s benching, they're not the only reason.

Today we’ll look at a key area of playing quarterback that both he and Will Levis struggle with, the Nittany Lions’ second half offense, and how Penn State’s defense turned the corner in the second half.



