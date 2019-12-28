“Hell yeah,” Clifford said, after being told he looked excited. “Why not, right?”

So when Clifford and the Nittany Lions earned a 53-39 win in the Cotton Bowl over Memphis, closing their season at 11-2, Clifford wasn’t about to start concealing his glee.

Few players on Penn State’s roster are more exuberant in victory and more disappointed in defeat — at least outwardly.

For all the quarterback tropes that Sean Clifford abides by, he differs from many of his pocket-dwelling brethren in the way he demonstrates his passion. You may not be able to read his eyes while he’s in the pocket, but you can certainly read his face when he speaks postgame. He is — decidedly — not a robot.

Individually, Clifford’s effort won’t jump out at those who make their judgements on the box score.



He completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 133 yards, mixing in a touchdown and an interception while being harassed by a surprisingly ferocious Memphis pass rush throughout most of the game. On the ground, Clifford added 28 rushing yards — or 39 yards when sacks are removed from the equation.

There was a certain catharsis about this game for Clifford, though, the culmination of a trying first year that still saw him lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth 11-win season since the turn of the century.

Already the unenviable task of replacing one of the program’s greats in Trace McSorley, Clifford found himself embroiled drama created by Tommy Stevens’ transfer during the offseason.

Then, he spoke openly about receiving death threats from fans while on a conference call with reporters after the Nittany Lions lost in heartbreaking fashion to Minnesota, and deleting his social media thereafter. He spent a good chunk of the season banged up, missing the second half of Penn State’s biggest game of the year against Ohio State and the following matchup with Rutgers, returning for the Cotton Bowl not 100 percent but “damn near there.”

It was a trying season for the redshirt sophomore from Ohio.

Yet there he was when it was all over, thrilled in victory but more focused on how his senior teammates felt.

“The best part about it is just sending the seniors off the way we did,” Clifford said. “Cotton Bowl Champions. They deserve it. They worked so hard this year. They led us to a lot of great wins, a lot of fun moments, things that I’ll never forget — life changing moments for me and this family. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for all these guys and I think they know that now.”

It became apparent in the first half that this wasn’t the kind of game that was going to see Clifford tear through Memphis’s secondary.

The Tigers’ pass rush wasn’t permitting Clifford the time he needed in the pocket to make plays, and, well, Penn State’s rushing attack could not be stopped, totalling 396 yards for the day.

“We put up big numbers in the run game,” James Franklin said. “I thought we could have been a little more efficient in the pass game, but that wasn’t necessarily the way we called the game. Early on we had some missed throws, and then we had some drops. So it was hard to get the passing game going the way we wanted to.”

No matter, Clifford was content to watch the run game churn out a win.

“We were just having our way up front,” Clifford said. “I give it all to the O-line. And I say that every week, but it’s obvious this week. Those guys, just moving dudes up front, making life easy for me. In the end, it also helps a ton because we’re trying to manage the clock.”

Clifford’s first season at the helm of Penn State’s offense came to an end with 2,654 passing yards in 12 games.

It wasn’t perfection, much like it wasn’t perfect in Dallas on Saturday. But that’s not going to stop him from savoring every win.





