According to the release, the season will begin uniformly for both men's and women's hoops on Nov. 25 and will not include any exhibitions or closed scrimmages before that start date, intending to avoid an overlapping when many student bodies are still on campus across the country.

Announced Wednesday evening, the NCAA revealed its new parameters for the upcoming Division I men's and women's basketball seasons.

The Big Ten might have created the biggest splash, but it didn't produce the only news of the day in the college sports world.

In addition, a number of other changes will mark the 2020-21 season:

- Teams are permitted to schedule a maximum of 27 regular season games, with participation in a maximum of one multiple-team tournament.

- At minimum, programs will need to complete at least 13 games for consideration in the NCAA's championships. Additionally, programs are recommended to play at least four nonconference games.

- Preseason practice is permitted to start Oct. 14, at which point 30 practices can be conducted within the next 42 days. Player participation is to max out at 20 hours per week, and four hours per day, with at least one off day from team activities per week.

- A ramping up period will take place from Sept. 21-Oct. 13 in which 12 hours of team activities are permitted per week, including a maximum of eight hours for skill instruction, with at least two days off per week.

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”