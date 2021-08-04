NCAA provides new COVID recommendations as '21 fall sports approach

Coming out of a 2020-21 college sports calendar in which COVID-19 disrupted every facet of play, the NCAA released updated guidelines Wednesday for its member institutions ahead of the start of the fall sports season. Provided as a six-page document serving as a supplement to seven prior guideline recommendations released by the NCAA throughout the course of the pandemic, the newest charts a loose path for schools to handle COVID-19 protocols amid ongoing vaccination efforts and the more recent surge of the delta variant. “The federal government has not published uniform federal guidance related to certain activities that occur within college athletics. However, through continued review and evaluation of available research data, anecdotal evidence and related analysis and discussion, these advisory groups have identified certain practices that should be highlighted for more focused consideration by member schools,” the document reads. “While the materials encourage consideration of various factors and actions, they do not speak to every possible scenario, and in no event should members fall below national or public health standards set by their local communities.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions were one of only two Big Ten programs to complete a full schedule in 2020.

Setting a standard of “fully vaccinated” for any individual who is two weeks from receiving a second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca vaccine, or within 90 days of a COVID-19 infection, the recommendations offer a stark contrast in handling testing, quarantine, athletic participation, and other activities between the vaccinated and those who are not. In short, fully vaccinated are not recommended to be tested unless symptomatic “or based on a risk assessment of a documented close contact with COVID-19.” Only should a team begin to see increased transmission would testing come into effect for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the NCAA suggesting standards of teams of 50 or more players showing positive cases of five percent or more or, for teams of fewer than 50 members, concurrent positives of three or more individuals.

For those who are not vaccinated or within 90 days of COVID-19 infection, however, testing is likely to remain a constant presence in day-to-day activity in college athletics for the foreseeable future. According to the recommendations provided by the NCAA, the unvaccinated should be subjected to a PCR test within three to five days of returning to campus and held out of team activities until the test is confirmed negative. Further, depending on community levels, the guidelines are for weekly PCR or three-times-weekly antigen testing both through the preseason as well as into competition season itself. Beyond those considerations, what could very much still come into play for Penn State football and beyond is the protocol for positive tests within the program.