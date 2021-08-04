NCAA provides new COVID recommendations as '21 fall sports approach
Coming out of a 2020-21 college sports calendar in which COVID-19 disrupted every facet of play, the NCAA released updated guidelines Wednesday for its member institutions ahead of the start of the fall sports season.
Provided as a six-page document serving as a supplement to seven prior guideline recommendations released by the NCAA throughout the course of the pandemic, the newest charts a loose path for schools to handle COVID-19 protocols amid ongoing vaccination efforts and the more recent surge of the delta variant.
“The federal government has not published uniform federal guidance related to certain activities that occur within college athletics. However, through continued review and evaluation of available research data, anecdotal evidence and related analysis and discussion, these advisory groups have identified certain practices that should be highlighted for more focused consideration by member schools,” the document reads. “While the materials encourage consideration of various factors and actions, they do not speak to every possible scenario, and in no event should members fall below national or public health standards set by their local communities.”
Setting a standard of “fully vaccinated” for any individual who is two weeks from receiving a second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca vaccine, or within 90 days of a COVID-19 infection, the recommendations offer a stark contrast in handling testing, quarantine, athletic participation, and other activities between the vaccinated and those who are not.
In short, fully vaccinated are not recommended to be tested unless symptomatic “or based on a risk assessment of a documented close contact with COVID-19.” Only should a team begin to see increased transmission would testing come into effect for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the NCAA suggesting standards of teams of 50 or more players showing positive cases of five percent or more or, for teams of fewer than 50 members, concurrent positives of three or more individuals.
For those who are not vaccinated or within 90 days of COVID-19 infection, however, testing is likely to remain a constant presence in day-to-day activity in college athletics for the foreseeable future.
According to the recommendations provided by the NCAA, the unvaccinated should be subjected to a PCR test within three to five days of returning to campus and held out of team activities until the test is confirmed negative. Further, depending on community levels, the guidelines are for weekly PCR or three-times-weekly antigen testing both through the preseason as well as into competition season itself.
Beyond those considerations, what could very much still come into play for Penn State football and beyond is the protocol for positive tests within the program.
Based on the updated NCAA recommendations, positive tests should be followed by “isolation for 10 days and at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever without the use of” medication, which includes a prohibition of exercise during isolation and a post-isolation gradual return to a full exercise regimen.
Additionally, while the chart notes that no restrictions should be in place to differentiate the vaccinated and unvaccinated members of a team, the NCAA’s recommendation is for universal masking during travel, including physical distancing for the unvaccinated, as well as indoor masking even for the fully vaccinated during team activities and nonathletic activities.
Penn State football head coach James Franklin, a vocal proponent of vaccination this spring and summer, has so far declined to specify the rates of vaccination for the Nittany Lions when asked at the Big Ten Media Days late last month in Indianapolis, noting however that they were at the time above 70 percent for the program.
"The intention is to try to get as close to 100 percent as possible," Franklin said. "I think we're trending in a really good direction. For me, I'm going to have conversations, I'm going to try to educate; I'm constantly sending my guys articles and videos and things that I see out there. There are obviously both ends of the spectrum on how people feel on this topic, so all I've asked our guys to do is; I met with a kid the other day and he said well the reason he's not getting it is 'X'. Ok, that's fine, and I can respect that.
"All I'm asking you to do is have a conversation with Dr. Wayne Seabastianelli and Dr. [Gregory] Billy and make sure what you are making this decision based on is accurate. As long as it's accurate, then that's fine that's up to you."
Penn State begins its 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 with preseason camp starting Friday.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook